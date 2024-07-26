13 K-pop idols born in July: Artists celebrating their birthdays this month

From legendary veterans like Super Junior's Leeteuk and Heechul to rising stars like Huening Bahiyyih of Kep1er, these idols have made significant contributions to the industry. Here, we have curated a list of 13 K-pop idols born in July, reflecting on their journeys, achievements, and the unique qualities that make them a fan favorite.

Whether it's Taemin's groundbreaking performances or Hwasa's bold individuality, each of these stars brings something special to the stage, making July an exciting month for K-pop enthusiasts.

K-pop idols born in July

1. Leeteuk (Super Junior) - July 1

Leeteuk is the leader of Super Junior, one of the most influential K-pop groups since their debut in 2005. His leadership, charisma, and hosting skills have made him a respected figure in the industry. Moreover, the artist is also widely known for hosting shows such as Strong Heart, Star King, The Best Cooking Secrets, I Can See Your Voice, and Idol Star Athletics Championships.

2. Taeyong (NCT) - July 1

Taeyong is the leader of NCT and a prominent member of its various sub-units, including NCT 127 and SuperM. Known for his exceptional rap skills, dance abilities, and visual appeal, Taeyong has been a central figure in NCT's global success. Through his solo albums Shalala and TAP he also showcased his unique musical identity.

3. Zuho (SF9) - July 4

Zuho is a rapper and composer in SF9, known for his deep voice and charismatic presence. His contributions to the group's music and performances have helped establish SF9's unique sound. The artist also delved into the world of acting through his debut in the show Click Your Heart in 2016. He gained immense recognition for his role in the BL drama, Star Struck.



4. Heechul (Super Junior) - July 10,

Heechul, a member of the legendary group Super Junior, is known for his witty personality and diverse talents. Since debuting in 2005, Heechul has been a prominent figure in both music and variety shows such as Knowing Bros, Radio Star and My Little Old Boy. His unique style and humor have made him a beloved celebrity in the Korean entertainment industry.

5. San (ATEEZ) - July 10

ATEEZ’s San is known for his dynamic stage presence and charismatic performances. Since their debut in 2018, ATEEZ has gained a strong international following, with San often being highlighted for his expressive dance and powerful vocals. His passion and energy on stage are truly infectious.



6. Inseong (SF9) - July 12

Inseong is the main vocalist of SF9, a boy group under FNC Entertainment. Known for his impressive vocal range and emotional delivery, Inseong has been a key figure in SF9's musical success. His dedication to his craft is evident in every performance, making him a beloved member of the group.

7. Wonwoo (SEVENTEEN) - July 17

Wonwoo is a rapper in SEVENTEEN, a self-producing idol group known for their synchronized choreography and musical talent. The artist’s deep voice and thoughtful lyrics have contributed significantly to the group's success. He has written songs such as Ah Yeah, I can't run away, Fire, Monster and more.

8. Taemin (SHINee) - July 18

Taemin, the youngest member of SHINee, is celebrated for his extraordinary dancing skills and captivating stage presence. Debuting at just 14 years old, Taemin has grown into a multifaceted artist, pursuing a successful solo career alongside his work with SHINee. Some of his popular songs include Criminal, Want, Move, and more.



9. Eunji (BB Girls) - July 18

Eunji, also known as Jung Eunji, is a member of BB Girls (formerly Brave Girls). Renowned for her vocal prowess and heartfelt performances, Eunji has been an integral part of the group's rise to fame. Her talent extends beyond singing, as she has also made a name for herself in acting and musical theater.

10. Hayoung (Apink) - July 19

Hayoung is the youngest member of Apink, a girl group that debuted in 2011. Known for her sweet vocals and tall stature, Hayoung has contributed significantly to Apink's enduring popularity. In addition to her activities with Apink, she has also ventured into acting and solo music, showcasing her versatility as an entertainer.

11. Lia (ITZY) - July 21

Lia is the main vocalist of ITZY, one of the leading girl groups of the fourth generation. Debuting in 2019, Lia has been praised for her powerful voice and elegant stage presence. ITZY's music and fashion-forward concepts have resonated widely, and Lia's role in the group has been pivotal to their acclaim and popularity.



12. Hwasa (MAMAMOO) - July 23

Hwasa is known for her bold image and powerful performances as a member of MAMAMOO. Since their debut in 2014, Hwasa has stood out for her unique voice and confidence, breaking stereotypes in the industry. Her solo career has also flourished with hits like Twit and Maria, cementing her status as a top soloist in K-pop.

13. Huening Bahiyyih (Kep1er) - July 27

Huening Bahiyyih is a member of Kep1er, a girl group formed through the survival show Girls Planet 999. Known for her striking visuals and charming personality, Bahiyyih has quickly gained a large fanbase. Her mixed heritage and linguistic abilities also add to her unique appeal, making her a standout idol in the current K-pop landscape.