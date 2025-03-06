Did Kim Seon Ho turn down Song Joong Ki’s agency for 2 billion KRW deal with Fantagio? Here’s what we know

Actor Kim Seon Ho has officially signed with Fsantagio as of March 1, 2025, following weeks of speculation surrounding his agency decision and reports of a significant contract fee. According to Naver, the announcement was a surprise, as earlier reports suggested that Kim was set to join Hi-Zium Studio, the agency representing actor Song Joong Ki.

In December last year, news emerged that Kim had signed an exclusive contract with Hi-Zium. However, he ultimately chose Fantagio over Hi-Zium, a decision that generated significant buzz and widespread attention. Adding to the intrigue, reports claimed that Kim Seon-ho was offered a substantial contract fee of approximately 2 billion KRW to join Fantagio.

While this fueled speculation regarding his decision, Fantagio has remained tight-lipped on the matter. Addressing these reports, the agency stated through OSEN on March 6, “It is difficult to confirm details related to the contract, such as the contract fee. We ask for your understanding.”

Fantagio later confirmed the signing of The Childe actor, stating, “Kim Seon-ho is a beloved actor known for his stable acting skills and unique charm across various genres. We will provide our full support so he can showcase his talents through diverse projects.”

The agency further added, “Please continue to show love and support for Kim Seon-ho, who has become a new member of the Fantagio family.”

Kim Seon Ho parted ways with his former agency, Salt Entertainment when his contract ended in December 2024. After nearly three months, he finalized his new contract with Fantagio. The agency also represents celebrities such as Cha Eun Woo, Kang Ye Son, Ong Seong Wu, and Gong Min Jeung.

Kim Seon Ho’s upcoming drama, Can This Love Be Translated?, is now under Fantagio’s management. Set to premiere in late 2025, the office rom-com follows Joo Ho-jin, a skilled interpreter working for top actress Cha Moo Hee (Go Yoon-jung). As they navigate their professional relationship, sparks begin to fly, leaving fans eager to see if love will follow.

Kim Seon Ho made his television debut in 2017 with Good Manager and Strongest Deliveryman. He gained recognition for Two Cops, winning two MBC Drama Awards. In 2018, he starred in 100 Days My Prince and later appeared in Welcome to Waikiki 2 and Catch the Ghost.

His role in Start-Up earned him the Character of the Year award at the 2021 Seoul Drama Awards. In 2021, he starred in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, which became a major hit. His film The Childe, released in 2023, gained a lot of recognition internationally as well.