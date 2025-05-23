Delusion Update: Bae Suzy and Kim Seon Ho's vampire series enters production stage, period fantasy set to release in 2026

Horror and mystery drama fans, get ready—there’s a new series in the works. Bae Suzy and Kim Seon Ho are reuniting once again in the highly anticipated Disney+ original Delusion.

After their widely praised performances in the beloved drama Start Up, the two actors are set to bring their undeniable chemistry to a completely different story — a dark, atmospheric period drama filled with horror, mystery, and fantasy. What more does one need? Right.

The anticipation is over—Delusion is officially confirmed to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.

But that leaves the audience with the series plot. Delusion is adapted from a popular webtoon and unfolds across two historical periods: 1935 Gyeongseong (modern-day Seoul under Japanese rule) and the 19th-century Shanghai. The series centers on Song Jeong Hwa (Bae Suzy), a broken-hearted woman, and Yun I Ho (Kim Seon Ho), a painter she hires to capture her portrait. But questions remain - Is she a human? Or blood-sucking wall-crawling unearthy creature - A Vampire?

Though details about the story are closely guarded, early hints suggest a haunting exploration of loneliness, desire, and supernatural secrets that slowly unravel over time. Directed by Han Jae Rim, who previously earned praise for his work on The 8 Show, will helm the new series.

Delusion promises a rich blend of historical drama and chilling horror, layered with mystery and emotional complexity. The reunion of Bae Suzy and Kim Seon Ho — both award-winning actors known for their nuanced performances in Start Up, is already sparking excitement.

Slated for release in 2026 on Disney+, Delusion is shaping up to be one of the most captivating series ahead, drawing viewers into a shadowy realm where every portrait tells a story and every secret hides danger. Are you ready to step into the world of immortals?

