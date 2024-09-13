Officer Black Belt Review: Kim Woo Bin’s return as martial arts hero is thrilling yet comforting in action-packed film

Kim Woo Bin returns to the screen in Officer Black Belt as if he'd never left. Packed with action-packed sequences involving intricate martial arts moves, the film is more than just style and it delivers real substance. It delicately yet subtlety throws jabs at the South Korean government for its weak sexual assault laws and child safety, along with keeping the drama alive throughout.

Officer Black Belt Review

Name: Black Belt Officer

Premiere date: September 13, 2024

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Kim Sung Kyun

Director and writer: Jason Kim

Duration: 1 hour and 49 minutes

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Action, Crime

Where to watch: Netflix

Officer Black Belt plot

The plot of the movie follows Lee Jung Do who appears to lead an ordinary life, delivering food for his father’s chicken restaurant and enjoying simple pleasures like playing video games at internet cafes and drinking with friends. However, beneath this unassuming exterior, he is a martial arts prodigy, having attained the highest ranks in taekwondo, kendo, and judo. He has a strong sense of justice and never hesitates to help those in need.

However, one day, while out on a delivery, Jung Do witnesses a martial arts officer being attacked by a probationer wearing an ankle monitor. Instinctively, he steps in and rescues the officer. Following the incident, Jung Do temporarily filled in for the injured officer for five weeks, working alongside probation officer Kim Sun Min. But as time went by, he started becoming more involved in the cases and saw himself going deeper and deeper.

Advertisement

While Jung Do's role involves handling physically dangerous situations, Kim Sun Min is responsible for managing violent offenders on probation. Over time, Sun Min recognizes Jung Do’s exceptional combat skills and suggests that he consider becoming a full-time martial arts officer. This partnership gradually pushes Jung Do to reevaluate his life and uncover new possibilities in his unique talents.

Officer Black Belt positives

The movie begins on a lighter note, introducing Lee Jung Do as a carefree, happy-go-lucky character. As the story progresses, his development unfolds impressively, revealing emotional depth. His strong sense of justice and desire to protect the innocent align perfectly with his temporary job, adding layers to his character.

However, he's far from the typical righteous hero; instead, he's practical and honest. It’s his passion that drives him to go beyond his duties to protect others, not out of obligation, but out of conviction. In one scene, he explains his motivations, saying, “I wouldn’t care if I didn’t know. But how can I do nothing when I know everything?” This line offers insight into his thought process and what truly fuels his actions.

Advertisement

The story also delves into the backstory of the probation officer who works alongside Lee Jung Do. After a tragic accident that left him injured, he chose to become a lawman, operating within his limits while still striving to keep society safe. His goodwill has a positive influence on Lee Jung Do, helping guide him down the right path.

The action scenes are the film's standout feature, beautifully choreographed and executed with precision. The essence of martial arts is vividly displayed, maintaining a sense of realism while portraying Lee Jung Do as a highly skilled and formidable fighter.

Additionally, the film touches on the shortcomings of South Korea's laws regarding sexual assault, particularly the failure to safeguard children. It highlights the ineffectiveness of ankle bracelets, which fail to provide accurate tracking, and emphasizes the underfunding of probation officers, which compromises public safety.

Officer Black Belt negatives

The story has several loopholes. For instance, the idea that an ordinary martial arts officer could track down a serial rapist before the police is not only unrealistic but also raises doubts about the role of the authorities. Additionally, the scenes involving children are portrayed too blatantly and casually, which could be triggering for many viewers. The film briefly touches on dark web activities, such as the solicitation and trade of explicit videos—an extremely heavy subject that deserved more thoughtful handling. At times, it feels as if these topics are used for sensationalism rather than serving as a meaningful cautionary tale.

Advertisement

Officer Black Belt performances

Kim Woo Bin effortlessly pulls off his role, showcasing a perfect blend of charm, wit, and humor. Beyond his charisma, he adds emotional depth and vulnerability, which play a key role in the plot. In the action scenes, he looks phenomenal, making the choreography appear seamless. Kim Sung Kyun, in a strong supporting role, also delivers a standout performance. The dynamic between the two actors is excellent, and their on-screen chemistry adds to the film's appeal.

Officer Black Belt - Final Verdict

The movie is fun, thrilling, and packed with action. If you're a fan of the genre, this film is definitely for you. Beyond the impressive choreography and adrenaline-fueled sequences, the movie also delves into timely and socially relevant topics, such as the flaws in the justice system and child protection, adding a layer of depth to the narrative. These issues resonate with current societal concerns, making the film more than just an action spectacle.