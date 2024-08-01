Perfect Family Poster: Park Ju Hyun, Kim Young Dae, and more enjoy happy times with friends before impending tragedy; SEE

Park Ju Hyun, Yoon Se Ah and Kim Byung Chul's upcoming thriller drama Perfect Family has been raising anticipation among fans with their teasers and posters. The drama has been teasing the plot and the murder mystery related to the seemingly happy family. Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah have previously worked together in the hit drama SKY Castle.

On August 1, KBS dropped a group poster for their upcoming drama Perfect Family. The new poster features Park Ju Hyun, Kim Young Dae, Choi Ye Bin, and Lee Shi Woo as they enjoy their time together at the basketball court wearing their school uniform. The caption on the poster reads, "I am definitely not a kid who would do such a thing." The latest poster creates curiosity about the kind of dynamic these four actors will be sharing on screen.

Here is a look at the poster released:

Perfect Family is scheduled to release on August 14. There will be 12 episodes in total and new episodes will be airing every Wednesday and Thursday.

The project has been directed by the Japanese filmmaker Yukisada Isao and this series marks his Korean series debut. The story is based on the webtoon written by Nyangpa and illustrated by Joo Eun. Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah will be playing a married couple again in this series. They have also played a married couple in the hit drama SKY Castle.

Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah play husband-wife and Park Ju Hyun takes on the role of their adoptive daughter. The family seems perfect and happy to everyone. But after the daughter's friend dies, suspicions and tensions among the family members start to brew.

Lee Shi Woo, Yoon Sang Hyun, Choi Ye Bin, Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hyun, and INFINITE's L also take on important roles in the drama.

