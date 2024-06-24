Many South Korean films are inspired by real-life incidents and cases. These films have an added authenticity to them as they follow twisted cases, famous personalities and much more. Art has always taken inspiration from life itself.

Silenced, A Taxi Driver, Han Gong Ju and Road to Boston are some films which are taken from real-life incidents. Here is a list of the 10 best Korean movies based on true story.

10 best Korean movies based on true story

Silenced

Cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, Kim Hyun Soo, Jung In Seo, Baek Seung Hwan

Director: Wand Dong Hyuk

Release year: 2011

Genre: psychological, mystery

Silenced is based on the novel The Crucible by Gong Ji Young, which is based on true events that took place in the early 2000s. It tells the story of a newly appointed art teacher at a school for the deaf. Though he tries his best to help these students they always seem aloof and avoid him. That is until he discovers the heinous crimes that happen with the children.

A Taxi Driver

Cast: Song kang Ho, Thomas Kretschmann, Ryu Jun Yeol, Yoo Hae Jin

Director: Jang Hoon

Release year: 2017

Genre: Political, Action

The movie is set in the 1980s when South Korea was facing political unrest. A taxi driver who raises his daughter after his wife passes away works hard to make money. He gets a foreign client who offers to pay him a huge sum. However, the driver is unaware that the client is a German reporter. A Taxi Driver is based on the true story of German reporter Jürgen Hinzpeter and Korean taxi driver Kim Sa Bok.

Road to Boston

Cast: Im Si Wan, Ha Jung Woo, Bae Sung Woo

Director: Kang Je Gyu

Release year: 2023

Genre: Sports, Drama

Road to Boston is based on true events and is set in the 1940s. The story is of patriotism and winning the gold medal at the marathon for a liberated South Korea. The film is a biographical depiction of athlete Suh Yun Bok who ran with the South Korean flag for the first time after the country was released from Japanese rule.

The Chaser

Cast: Ha Jung Woo, Kim Yoon Seok

Director: Na Hong Jin

Release year: 2008

Genre: action, thriller, psychological

The Chaser tells the story of a former cop who runs a small prostitution ring. As his female employees suddenly go missing, he has to search for the truth and save them. The Chaser is based on real-life serial killer Yoo Young Chu.

Memories of Murder

Cast: Song Kang Ho,

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Release year: 2003

Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Memories of Murder is based on the Hwaseong serial murder case. It tells the story of two local detectives who are not really known for their smartness but they take on a serial murder case. They might not be the most intelligent but they are brutal when it comes to investigatinging the case.

The Last Princess

Cast: Son Ye Jin, Park Hae Il

Director: Hur Jin Ho

Release year: 2016

Genre: Historical, melodrama

The Last Princess is set in colonial South Korea. The historical melodrama tells the story of Princess Deok Hye who was the last princess of Korea. While Korea was under the Japanese rule, she was taken as a hostage. Freedom fighter Jang Han is on a mission to bring their princess back to Korea. He also harbours feelings for her which instigates him more to fulfil the mission.

Han Gong Ju

Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Jung In Sun, Chase So Young

Director: Lee Su Jin

Release year: 2014

Genre: crime, drama

Han Gong Ju is based on the real events of the Milyang Junior High School case. Han Gong Ju is forced to leave her school and transfer to not only a new school but also a new home. She is brought to live with her former high school teacher's mother. Past secrets slowly unravel.

Northern Limit Line

Cast: Jin Goo, Lee Hyun Woo, Kim Mu Yeol

Director: Kim Hak Soon

Release year: 2015

Genre: Military, war, political

The film is set in 2002 when North Korea deployed two patrol boats towards the Northern Limit Line. The film focuses on the naval unrest at the maritime border near Yeonpyeong Island in the Yellow Sea. While on one hand, the country was enjoying the 2002 FIFA World Cup, on the other, a naval boat was suddenly attacked.

Way Back Home

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Go Soo

Director: Bang Eun Jin

Release year: 2013

Genre: Drama

Way Back Home is inspired by the real-life story of an ordinary housewife who was falsely accused of smuggling drugs in Paris. After a woman realizes that her family is struggling financially, she takes matters into her own hands and decides to smuggle gemstones to Paris.

My Father

Cast: Kim Yeong Cheol, Daniel Henney

Director: Hwang Dong Hyuk

Release year: 2007

Genre: Drama

My Father follows the real-life story of Aaron Bates, a licensed insurance broker. An adopted son decides to meet his real father and hence goes to South Korea searching for him. He realizes that his biological father is a condemned murderer on death row.

Conclusion

Ture events often give rise to spine-chilling stories which make for not only a great film but also act as a mirror of our society. Real life has inspired varied films from crime to sports and history. Han Gonf Ju, Silenced and Memories of Murder are some Korean movies based on true story.

