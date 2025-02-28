Korean Music Awards 2025 Full Winners List: aespa, G-Dragon, BIBI and more among big takers

The 22nd annual Korean Music Awards (KMA) celebrated the best in South Korean music on February 27 at 8 p.m. KST. Known for its emphasis on artistic achievement rather than commercial success, the KMAs continue to be one of the most respected music awards in the country. Unlike many mainstream South Korean music award shows, which often prioritize album sales, digital streams, and fan votes, the Korean Music Awards focuses on musical quality, innovation, and artistic contribution.

This year’s event recognized outstanding artists across a wide range of genres, from K-pop and hip-hop to jazz and folk. Several artists stood out during the evening, with aespa and Lee Seung Yoon emerging as the night’s biggest winners.

K-pop powerhouse aespa took home three major awards after receiving five nominations. Their hit single Supernova was awarded Song of the Year, while their album Armageddon won Best K-pop Album and Best K-pop Song.

Meanwhile, Lee Seung Yoon also claimed three awards, including the prestigious Artist of the Year. Another highlight of the night was Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble, an indie band that received widespread recognition this year. Their album Hail to the Music won the highly coveted Album of the Year award.

Full List of Winners

Song of the Year: aespa’s Supernova

Album of the Year: Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble’s Hail to the Music

Artist of the Year: Lee Seung Yoon

Rookie of the Year: Sanmanhan

Best K-Pop Album: aespa’s Armageddon

Best K-Pop Song: aespa’s Supernova

Best Pop Album: John Park’s PSST!

Best Pop Song: BIBI’s Bam Yang Gang

Best Rock Album: Soumbalgwang’s Fire & Light

Best Rock Song: Lee Seung Yoon’s Anthems of Defiance

Best Modern Rock Album: Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble’s Hail to the Music

Best Modern Rock Song: Lee Seung Yoon’s Waterfall

Best R&B and Soul Album: SUMIN, Slom’s MINISERIES 2

Best R&B and Soul Song: Jung In, Mild Beats’s Blame

Best Rap and Hip Hop Album: B-Free, Hukky Shibaseki’s Free Hukky Shibaseki & the God Sun Symphony Group: Odyssey.1

Best Rap and Hip Hop Song: G-Dragon (BIGBANG)’s POWER

