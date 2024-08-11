When Eric Nam created one of the biggest K-pop memes asking Amber Liu if her 'dog speaks Chinese'; know backstory

Eric Nam often refers to himself as a ‘walking meme’ and boy isn’t he right! From his chaotic interactions with GOT7’s Jackson Wang to the famous line “Your dog speaks Chinese?”, the singer made sure to break the internet on multiple occasions. Today, let’s transport back to the time when his iconic line transformed on Amber Liu’s video became one of the most viral K-pop memes of all time.

Back in 2015, Eric Nam appeared in a watermelon challenge video on Amber Liu’s YouTube channel. When the f(x) member’s pet dog suddenly walked into the frame of them trying to gulp a whole watermelon, Amber shouted “Hui Ja”, which means “Go home” in Chinese.

To this, Eric Nam asked her “Your dog speaks Chinese?”. Everyone bursted out into laughter immediately and thus the viral meme was born. The soloist then hilariously experimented if Amber Liu’s dog really knew Chinese, shouting “come here” in the language.

Did he know then it will one day transform him into the most viral K-pop emme?

Watch Eric Nam’s “Your dog speaks Chinese?” moment here:

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Eric Nam is a Korean-American singer who debuted on January 23, 2013, with his first mini-album Cloud 9. He was initially discovered from a cover song he uploaded on YouTube and then later participated in the MBC show Star Audition: Birth of a Great Star in 2012.

Advertisement

Over the years, he became extremely popular not only in South Korea but globally, thanks to his vocal prowess and charming appearance. On top of that, his wit, humor, and lively personality also contribute to his surgeon fame. Eric Nam is quite renowned for his linguistic ability. The singer is known to have a strong grasp of English, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish, and Japanese.

Some of his top songs include Spring Love, everything sucks, I Don’t Know You Anymore, Echo, Honesly…, Bravo, My Life!, and more. His latest album House on a Hill (Deluxe) arrived on May 10, 2024. It consists of a total of 12 tracks including a titular title track.

What do you think will be Eric Nam’s next viral moment?

ALSO READ: Convicted criminal Seungri apologizes for ‘using’ BIGBANG and G-Dragon’s names after returning from prison; says ‘it was unintentional’