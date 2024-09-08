Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS’ V’s fan cams get copyrighted, Yoo Ah In sentenced to 1 year in prison for drug usage, and more

This week was quite happening in the K-drama and K-pop world. BTS’ V’s fan cams got copyrighted, sparking outrage among ARMYs, while EXO’s Suho is set to visit India for the first time. In other news, Yoo Ah In has been sentenced to 1 year in prison for drug usage. Read on to catch up on all the breaking news from this week.

BTS’ V’s fan cams get copyrighted, HYBE withdraws claims after fans’ demand

Some of BTS’ V’s fan cams with millions of views were recently copyrighted, leading to the clips’ removal from YouTube channels. ARMYs were extremely disappointed with this situation, as he was the only member whose fan cams received copyright infringement claims.

Taking to X, fans started trending “Taehyung is BTS too”, demanding clarity and respect from the group’s agency HYBE. After the sudden outrage, the company withdrew the copyright claims and most deleted videos are accessible once again.

LE SSERAFIM to perform at 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

It was recently confirmed that the dynamic K-pop quintet LE SSEARFIM is all set to make their debut at VMAs 2024. The girl group will grace the stage as a pre-show performer on September 10.

They have been also nominated for the Best PUSH Performance of the Year category, building upon the success of their globally hit track EASY. This historic feat marks a significant moment in their career.

Advertisement

EXO’s Suho announces concert in India

Exciting news for Suho fans! The EXO member is set to visit India for the first time for his K-Wave Music Festival. On September 4, it was confirmed that the K-pop idol will meet Indian fans in two cities for this festival. On October 18, 2024, he will hold a concert in Mumbai and then he will make a stop in Bengaluru on October 20.

More details about the same will soon be revealed through K-Wave Music Festival’s official social media handles.

YG and CUBE Entertainment announce legal proceedings against deep fakes of BLACKPINK, BABYMONSTER, (G)I-DLE

In other news, agencies are now taking action against the deepfake circulation of their artists. It was recently discovered that at least 200 female K-pop idols have fallen victim to malicious, deep fake pornographic content that was produced and distributed through Telegram chatrooms.

After the alarming situation came to their notice, YG Entertainment stated, “We are continuing to monitor the widespread and malicious nature of this illegal activity, are working to delete/block illegal videos, and are taking all possible legal action, including criminal proceedings”.

Advertisement

(G)I-DLE’s agency CUBE Entertainment echoed YG saying, “As this a clear criminal act, damaging our artist’s rights and causing mental health issues, we take this as a serious situation”.

EXO’s Suho and aespa sue Sojang for defamation

Following BTS, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, and Kang Daniel, EXO’s Suho and aespa filed lawsuits against the malicious YouTube channel Sojang.

On September 2, Ms. Park (35), the mastermind behind the channel, attended the trial at the Incheon District Court after being indicted on charges of violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.

However, she has denied the accusations, claiming the content she posted was said to be true, therefore it can’t be considered defamatory.

Yoo Ah In sentenced to 1 year in prison for habitual drug usage

In other news, actor Yoo Ah In has received a 1-year prison sentence without detention on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act, smoking marijuana, and instigating the destruction of evidence. Additionally, he has been ordered to pay a fine of 2 million KRW.

Advertisement

Han So Hee’s mother arrested for running illegal gambling spots

It was reported on September 2 that Han So Hee’s estranged mother Ms. Shin (50), was arrested for setting up illegal gambling spots and operating them. After the incident came to light, the actress through her agency 9ATO Entertainment, said that she doesn’t want to associate with this case, given her bitter history with her mother. In their statement, the agency said, “Would like to reiterate that this incident has nothing to do with the actress at all and was her mother's arbitrary decision”.

ALSO READ: When Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won were embarrassed after recreating iconic Fight for My Way aegyo scene at KBS Drama Awards