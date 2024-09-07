LE SSERAFIM creates personal record as CRAZY scores group’s first ever entry on UK's Official Singles chart

LE SSERAFIM has achieved a milestone by making their debut on the UK’s Official Singles Chart. On September 6, according to the UK's local time, the Official Singles Charts, which serve as the UK’s counterpart to Billboard’s U.S. charts, revealed that LE SSERAFIM had entered the Official Singles Chart for the very first time.

For the week of September 5 to 11, LE SSERAFIM's new title track CRAZY debuted at No. 83 on the Official Singles Chart. This marks the first time the group has had a song enter the chart. CRAZY also made an impressive debut at No. 14 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart and No. 15 on the Official Singles Sales Chart this week.

On August 30 at 1 PM KST, LE SSERAFIM made their highly anticipated return with their new mini album CRAZY and its title track of the same name. Following its release, both the mini album and the song quickly climbed to the top of iTunes charts in several countries around the world.

By 9 AM KST on August 31, CRAZY had already reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 11 regions, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and Indonesia. Additionally, the mini album had broken into the top 10 in at least 23 regions, such as the United States, Japan, and Canada.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM’s new title track CRAZY reached the top 10 on the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 10 regions, including Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Additionally, LE SSERAFIM’s music video for CRAZY soared to No. 1 on YouTube’s global list of Top Trending Music Videos.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM will be performing at the pre-show for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, also known as the VMAs. On September 6 local time, MTV officially announced that LE SSERAFIM will be performing at the 2024 VMA Pre-Show, which will be held before the main award ceremony. Previous performers at the VMA Pre-Show include Sabrina Carpenter, who performed last year, as well as Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Rihanna.

LE SSERAFIM is currently nominated for Push Performance of the Year at this year’s Video Music Awards for their hit song EASY, marking their first-ever VMA nomination. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Lisa has already been confirmed to perform at the main award ceremony. The 2024 MTV VMA Pre-Show will take place on September 11 at 6:30 PM KST.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: LE SSERAFIM goes CRAZY in funky and energetic comeback music video from fourth mini album