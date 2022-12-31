Lee Jong Suk and IU confirmed to be in a relationship for a few months by his agency

On December 31st, Lee Jong Suk 's agency, HighZium Studio, said, "Actor Lee Jong Suk and IU have developed a relationship from a close colleague to a lover recently and are continuing to meet seriously." They then added, “Please give us a lot of support so that we can continue our beautiful love.”

On December 30th, at the '2022 MBC Drama Awards', Lee Jong Suk said, "I had a lot of worries, fears, and anguish after completing military service, but at that time, there was a person who gave me a good human direction and positive thoughts." There was a story I wanted to share by borrowing this space. I want to say thank you for always being so cool, and I've liked you a lot for a very long time, and I respect you so much."

On this day, it was reported that IU and Lee Jong Suk enjoyed a date at a luxurious resort in Nagoya, Japan. Also, according to the words of the two people's aides, the families of the two people admitted that they were dating, and IU sang a congratulatory song for Lee Jong Suk's younger sibling's wedding, and Lee Jong Suk invited her younger brother to the Christmas trip.

A famous South Korean news outlet captured the two on a Christmas date. It seems that they enjoyed a quiet Christmas holiday for 2 nights and 3 days at a luxury resort in Nagoya, Japan. The two of them, until then, were quite careful. Lee Jong Suk left for Osaka on the 20th for a fan meeting, and IU boarded a plane to Nagoya on December 24th.

Lee Jong Suk personally prepared for the trip to Japan. It was done by himself without the manager knowing. An aide to the two said, "Lee Jong Suk made a reservation for the hotel himself and applied for a pick-up service." An acquaintance of the two hinted, “The family has already acknowledged their relationship,” and “IU sang a congratulatory song for Lee Jong Suk’s younger sibling's wedding, and Lee Jong Suk invited her younger brother to a Christmas trip.”

Lee Jong Suk and IU went out 'separately', stayed 'together', and came in 'separately'. IU boarded a plane in Nagoya, and Lee Jong Suk entered the country via Tokyo. Still, the two were (if you know it) a couple. They wore the same glasses and carried the same bag. The flight line was complicatedly twisted, but the couple items were simple.

Lee Jong Suk won the Grand Prize (Daesang) with 'Big Mouth' at the '2022 MBC Drama Awards' held at MBC, Seoul. It has been six years since he received the MBC Drama Awards for 'W' in 2016. Except for Big Mouth, there are no box office hit MBC TV dramas this year. Originally, Big Mouth was planned to be broadcast on tvN, but it played the role of a savior when it was organized by MBC. It won a total of four awards, including the Daesang, Drama of the Year Award.

On this day, Im Siwan and Go Ah Sung from 'Tracer', as well as Kim Hee Sun and Rowoon from 'Tomorrow’. Major actors such as Park Hae Jin, Jin Ki Joo, and So Ji Sub and Im Soo Hyang from 'Doctor Lawyer' were all absent and ended up with only half of the awards ceremony.

Lee Jong Suk said, "I almost died before the announcement. Six years ago, when I was in my 20s, I received my first acting award. At that time, I didn't know the meaning of this award. I was greeted with a comeback after a long time since I was in my 30s. It feels different," he said. "It's been a long time since I've acted and it's my first challenge in terms of genre, so there were a lot of things I was afraid of. I'm grateful to PD Oh Choong Hwan and all the staff. I suffered as if I was in prison for 8-9 months. The actors who struggled together in prison scenes and outside. Thank you to Yoona for her hard work."

Lee Jong Suk and Im YoonA of Girls’ Generation won the Best Couple Award. YoonA expressed her feelings, "Thank you for loving 'Big Mouth' and supporting our couple. I am most grateful to those who voted for the Best Couple Award." She continued, "Even Jong Suk oppa next to me suffered," she said, "thank you." Lee Jong Suk also said, "Thank you to the fans who voted for me." "I met the CEO of MBC below. Before starting this drama, he said that he would send me on an overseas trip if the ratings exceed 15%, but unfortunately (the ratings weren't that high), I couldn't travel abroad. I wanted to, but it's nice to receive the best couple award like this."

According to her agency EDAM Entertainment on the 30th, IU delivered a total of 200 million won to the underprivileged at the end of the year, including Yeouldol, a support group for children with rare diseases, the Korea Child Welfare Association, milk delivery asking for the safety of the elderly, and the Briquette Bank of the Table Community. Through the agency, IU said, "Thanks to the love and support I received from many people, I wanted to share that love with you as much as I spent a happier and more precious year than ever before." I hope I can spend the end of the year,” she said.

