IU reveals the most 'heartbreaking' When Life Gives You Tangerines scene was where she couldn't cry; 'It was so sad...'

When Life Gives You Tangerines is a poignant romance drama starring IU and Park Bo Gum in lead roles. The two of them won hearts with their portrayal of poverty-ridden individuals surviving the test of life with each other's love and support. Concluding last month, the drama left a mark on viewers' hearts. Leads IU and Park Bo Gum have since been sharing their experience of working in the drama in interviews. Recently, IU opened up about the scene that shook her the most emotionally.

In the latest episode of YouTube show B TV’s Piaakia with Lee Dong Jin, IU revealed that the death of her character, O Ae Sun's youngest son, Yang Dong Myeong, was the scene of When Life Gives You Tangerines that left her absolutely devastated. Talking of her character's oversensitive nature and the contrasting calmness during the death scene, IU said, “Ae Sun is written as someone who cries a lot, but in that (death) scene, it was written that she does not cry. Instead, it’s Gwan Sik (played by Park Bo Gum) who breaks down."

She mentioned how hard it was to control bawling her eyes out when filming such a tear-jerking scene. “Every time I felt like I was about to tear up, the director would remind me Ae Sun is not sad. She doesn’t cry here.” Even after going through the inner turmoil, she delivered a remarkable performance as a person who lost the ability to react due to immense shock. It showcased her prowess as an actress and ability to keep personal emotions away from her on-screen role.

She then made a touching remark– “I realized that not crying could be more heartbreaking.” The scene in which O Ae Sun sits still with her dead child in her lap, asking others to save him, was so well portrayed that the loss felt personal to the viewers. It also includes a role reversal, where the "unyielding iron" Yang Gwan Sik cries instead of his wife.

IU also recalled the child actor's acting prowess, stating, “Even though I knew it was acting, it was so sad. His movements, you could physically feel it.” She further mentioned, “Portraying someone who’s in denial and cannot process the grief was way harder."

