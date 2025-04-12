When Life Gives You Tangerines' Lee Jun Young: Where have you seen the Weak Hero Class 2 star before?

Lee Jun Young, a South Korean idol-turned-actor born on January 22, 1997, gained widespread attention for his heart-wrenching role as Park Yeong Beom in Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines. His standout performance sparked curiosity about the talented actor.

Due to his past choice of roles, he had built an image of a bold or negative role star. Regardless, fans loved him playing a softie in his latest work. If you were wondering why he looked so familiar, here's a throwback to his memorable roles.

In When Life Gives You Tangerines, Lee Jun Young played the tragic Park Yeong Beom, who loved his girlfriend Yang Geum Myeong (IU) dearly but at the same time lacked the guts to go against his mother and take her stand. For that reason, their relationship did not culminate in marriage. Their emotional breakup scene got fans sobbing.

Even years after their separation, Park Yeong Beom kept his promise to see Yang Geum Myeong in a wedding dress from afar, as she prepared to walk the aisle with her to-be-husband, Park Cheong Seop (Kim Seon Ho).

Though Lee Jun Ho stepped into acting in 2017, his OTT debut in 2025 has taken his popularity to new heights. His role in the Netflix romance series Melo Movie is widely considered to be his breakout performance. His portrayal of Hong Si Jun's emotional journey, particularly his breakup and then failed attempt at reunion with his girlfriend, captivated audiences. He entered the entertainment industry as a member of U-KISS in June 2014. In 2017, he transitioned into acting with the drama Avengers Social Club.

Since then he appeared in numerous dramas like Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella (also known as Dreaming of a Freaking Fairytale), Badland Hunters (2024), The Impossible Heir (2024) and Good Casting (2020). He explored a complex character in Love and Leashes (2022), a drama that touches on themes of BDSM, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

He also stunned all by playing the negative role of a school bully in the movie Brave Citizen (2023) and will be seen in a similar role in Weak Hero Class 2 next. He will then star as the owner of a health center in his upcoming drama Pump Up the Healthy Love.

