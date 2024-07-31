What Comes After Love sneak peek: Lee Se Young reminisces about loving Kentaro Sakaguchi after meeting again

Lee Se Young and Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi will unite for a romantic K-drama What Comes After Love. As it is another collaboration between Korean and Japanese industries, the expectations are immense.

A sneak peek of What Comes After Love has been revealed ahead of its premiere, where Lee Se Young is reminiscing about loving Kentaro Sakaguchi after meeting again.

On July 31, 2024, What Comes After Love’s new snake peek was unveiled, heightening the anticipation for the upcoming romance melodrama.

The teaser begins with Lee Se Young’s Hong crossing paths with Kentaro Sakaguchi’s Jungo 5 years after separation at an airport. The meeting makes Lee Se Young reminisce about her love for Kentaro Sakaguchi as viewers get a peek into the time they spent as lovers.

The flashback shows Hong and Jungo being completely in love with each other as they spend time together under cherry blossoms, rain, and more.

Meanwhile, Lee Se Young’s Hong’s heartbreaking words echo in the background as she says she did not know she wouldn't forget her love. But she says honestly, somewhere she knew she “wouldn't forget, but I didn't think I would remember” loving him for so long.

Watch What Comes After Love sneak peek here:

Know more about What Comes After Love

What Comes After Love follows the story of Lee Se Young’s Hong, who meets Kentaro Sakaguchi’s Jungo while studying in Japan and falls in love. But they go through a painful and sorrowful separation.

Hong and Jungo reunite after 5 years in Korea, which brings their happy and sad memories back as they navigate their future together once again. Meanwhile, Hong Jong Hyun as Min Jun and Anne Nakamura as Kanna will join the cast, lending another layer of depth to the storyline.

What Comes After Love is based on the famous novel Things That Come After Love by Korean writer Gong Ji Yeong and Japanese writer Hitonari Tsuji.

Furthermore, What Comes After Love is set to premiere on September 27, 2024, on Coupang Play.

