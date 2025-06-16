Rashmika Mandanna reveals the ONE thing she wants to copy from alleged BF Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for her next release, Kuberaa. The actress recently attended the trailer launch event of the film, where her response to a question about her alleged BF, Vijay Deverakonda, grabbed attention.

For the uninitiated, rumors about their alleged relationship have been circulating for quite some time now. Interestingly, the two of them have never really addressed the buzz, which has simply added more fuel to the fire.

Rashmika Mandanna spills beans on qualities to copy from Vijay Deverakonda

At the pre-release event of Kuberaa, Rashmika was given different names of actors and asked to reveal the qualities she would want to copy from each of them. Some of the names included Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and her Pushpa 2 co-star Allu Arjun.

Interestingly, the emcee also asked the diva about the qualities she would want to copy from Vijay Deverakonda. In response, the Animal actress said, “Everything, take it all.”

Unseen picture of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

The alleged lovebirds are relatively rare to make an appearance together. However, in an unseen picture from one of their travels together, Rashmika and Vijay were seen standing in what seemed to be an airport queue.

While Rashmika had her face covered with a mask and appeared to be busy on her phone, Vijay too wore a face mask and hid under a cap.

When Vijay said he’s not looking for a life partner amid rumors of dating Rashmika

Some time back, in an interview with Filmfare, Vijay Deverakonda grabbed attention when he claimed that he was not looking for a life partner at the moment when asked about the qualities he envisions in his future wife.

Surely the reply left many surprised, especially since the Kingdom actor is said to be dating Rashmika Mandanna.

Vijay and Rashmika’s work front

Coming to their work front, Vijay and Rashmika both have immediate releases next with Kingdom and Kuberaa, respectively. Additionally, the two of them also have a list of projects ahead.

