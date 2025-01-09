Lim Ji Yeon, Lee Jae Wook replace Dex, Ahn Eun Jin on seaside town adventures in reality show Fresh off the Sea 2

After media reports regarding the joining of Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Jae Work in Fresh Off the Sea 2, tvN confirmed on Thursday (January 9) that the news is true. Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Jae Wook will be accompanying actress Yeon Jung Ah in her ventures in a seaside town in the reality TV show.

The show features the cast going through several kinds of interesting work related to the ocean's bounty and fishing. The cast must also prepare delicacies with locally sourced ingredients that showcase the best of the season. PD Kim Se Hee and PD Na Young Suk jointly direct the reality TV show, Fresh Off the Sea.

In season 1, Yeom Jung Ah was accompanied by actress Park Jun Myun, actress Ahn Eun Jin, and TV personality Dex. After the conclusion of season 1, tvN made the announcement regarding the show's next season in December last year. The announcement said that season 2 will air in 2025, but its cast, filming schedule, and programming have not been finalized yet. Speculations of a probable cast change have been going on since then.

Watch the trailer for season 1 here:

In the season, Yeom Jung Ah, Park Jun Myun, Ahn Eun Jin, and Dex explored South Korea’s coastal regions over three days and two nights, exploring the area's scenic beauty and preparing delicious food with fresh, seasonal items. In season 2, Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Jae Wook have replaced Ahn Eun Jin and Dex. Lim Ji Yeon is currently appearing in the historical drama The Tale of Lady Ok, and Lee Jae Wook last featured in the revenge thriller The Impossible Heir.

Advertisement

In Fresh Off the Sea 2, Park Jun Myun retains her spot as Yeom Jung Ah's seaside exploration partner. As per tvN, "the specific filming schedule and broadcast date have not yet been decided." However, the show is tentatively to air in the first half of 2025.

ALSO READ: Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae and The Glory’s Lim Ji Yeon get lead role offers in new rom-com Impudent Love; Report