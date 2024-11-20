Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae and The Glory’s Lim Ji Yeon get lead role offers in new rom-com Impudent Love; Report

Lee Jung Jae is set to make his biggest comeback with his lead role in the global hit series Squid Game Season 2. Amid the excitement, recent reports say that he has been offered a lead role in an upcoming rom-com drama titled Impudent Love. Lim Ji Yeon, who garnered global fame with her antagonist role in The Glory, is also in talks to join him as the female lead.

According to exclusive Korean reports on November 20, Lee Jung Jae has received the offer to play Lim Hyun Joon in the upcoming rom-com drama Impudent Love (literal title). His character is an actor who is known for playing detective roles but wants to become the ‘master of melodramas’ and the ‘prince of rom-coms’. People know him more as Kang Pil Goo, his name in a hugely popular drama, than his real name, Lim Hyun Joon.

As he gets ready to film season 5 of Good Detective Kang Pil Goo, his stress level continues to rise. Due to the righteous image he has maintained as a ‘good detective’, he grapples with being typecast. Lim Hyun Joon’s goal is to break away from his monotonous mannerisms and bag a role in a melodrama or a romantic comedy.

Expectation runs high, as in many ways, the role of Lim Hyun Joon resembles the actor himself. Lee Jung Jae, once known for his romance dramas, hasn’t had a rom-com role in many years. While he continued to build a strong filmography with works like Squid Game, Sandglass, Hunt, The Thieves, and more, fans are eagerly waiting to see his return to the rom-com world.

Meanwhile, Lim Ji Yeon, who recently witnessed explosive fame with her villain role in Netflix’s hit revenge drama The Glory, is positively considering the female lead role of Wi Jung Sook, an entertainment reporter. She worked as a political reporter for 8 years and even received prestigious accolades. However, while covering a corruption case, she was demoted to the entertainment department. After crossing paths with Lim Hyun Joon, Wi Jung Sook takes a challenging step.

Lee Jung Jae recently made a guest appearance in Revolver, a film where Lim Ji Yeon had a main role. Fans are excited to see their chemistry as a romantic couple in Impudent Love. Meanwhile, the drama will start filming in 2025 with Good Partner director Kim Ga Ram and Doctor Cha writer Jung Yeo Rang in charge.

