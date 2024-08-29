Love Next Door's Jung Hae In to tour Asia and Latin America for OUR TIME fan meeting; check out dates and locations

Jung Hae In is all set to hold a fan meeting tour, OUR TIME, and has officially released the schedule for the event. The locations and dates have been released, and the tour is set to begin on November 2, 2024. The actor will be traveling across various cities and countries, meeting fans from all over the world.

On August 29, 2024, FNC Entertainment, the company that manages Jung Hae In’s activities, released the official schedule for the actor’s upcoming fan meeting. According to the poster, the actor is set to meet fans from not just Asian countries but will also be going across the world to Latin American cities.

Titled OUR TIME, the tour will kick off on November 2, 2024, in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will be held across many other locations including Jakarta, Manila, and Taipei. Moreover, the fan meeting will also be taking place in Latin American cities such as Mexico City, São Paulo, and Santiago.

Check out Jung Hae In’s OUR TIME fan meeting tour schedule

Bangkok – November 2, 2024

Taipei – November 23, 2024

Seoul – December 1, 2024

Jakarta – December 7, 2024

Manila – December 21, 2024

Mexico City – January 10, 2025

São Paulo – January 12, 2025

Santiago – January 14, 2025

Jung Hae In is a South Korean actor, who has appeared in several K-dramas such as While You Were Sleeping, Prison Playbook, Something in the Rain, One Spring Night, Snowdrop, and more. However, he received much popularity for his role in D.P. which also received a second season.

Currently, he is starring in the show titled Love Next Door alongside Jung So Min. The story revolves around childhood friends, Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo, who meet each other again in adulthood, sparking old feelings. However, after a significant event, she decides to leave her position as a project manager at a major company and call off her engagement. On the other hand, Choi Seung Hyo is a renowned architect and the CEO of Architecture Atelier In.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, a new episode of the show is released every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean network, tvN. The show is also simultaneously streaming on Netflix in select regions.

