TXT announces world tour ACT: PROMISE EP. 2 following long hiatus; Starts March 2025 in Incheon

TXT, the popular boy band, has announced that they will be going on a tour titled ACT: PROMISE EP. 2. The group also revealed that they will be taking a long hiatus during the holidays. Moreover, they recently made their comeback with their seventh mini-album, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, on November 4, 2024.

On December 20, 2024, BIGHIT Music announced that their boy group TXT, also known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER, will be going on a tour in 2025. Titled ACT: PROMISE EP. 2, the tour will kick off on March 7, 2025, at Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea. They will also perform on March 8 and March 9, 2025. Additionally, online live streaming will be available for fans to enjoy the experience from the comfort of their homes.

Previously, BIGHIT Music released an official statement announcing that TXT will take a long break following their appearance at the Golden Disc Awards 2025 on January 5. The group will conclude their 2024 activities and temporarily halt all group and solo promotions. The members will spend the holidays with their loved ones and take some much-needed rest. However, the group promises to return with more exciting content in 2025.

TXT made their comeback with their seventh mini-album, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY which includes a total of six songs, including the lead single Over the Moon, as well as Heaven, Danger, Resist (Not Gonna Run Away), Forty One Winks, and Higher Than Heaven. With a total of 1,217,880 copies sold, the album became the group’s fourth consecutive release to sell more than 1 million copies on its release day.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, formed by BIGHIT Music, consists of five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. The group officially debuted on March 4, 2019, with the EP The Dream Chapter: Star.

The group achieved commercial success with their debut album and quickly became one of the rising stars in K-pop. Additionally, they made history as the first Korean boy band invited to headline and perform at one of the biggest and most prestigious music festivals, Lollapalooza.

