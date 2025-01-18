Love Scout’s Lee Jun Hyuk says Indian films make him happy; gives shoutout to Oscar-winning RRR
Lee Jun Hyuk reveals his love for Bollywood movies and mentions the hit Oscar-winning movie RRR. Read on to find out what he said!
Lee Jun Hyuk, the popular South Korean actor, has recently shared his love for Indian films or as we know it, Bollywood. Moreover, he has also mentioned the popular Telugu film RRR as one of his favorites. The actor is currently appearing in the South Korean series Love Scout alongside Han Ji Min.
On January 11, 2024, the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun released a video with Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min where Yoo Jae Sook interviewed them about their ongoing show Love Scout. During the conversation, Lee Jun Hyuk talked about maintaining a strict diet and how it made him depressed. However, during times when he gains weight, he finds joy in watching Bollywood movies, drawn to their vibrant singing and dancing.
The actor also specifically mentioned the hit Indian film RRR and its track, Natu Natu, won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2023. Previously, Lee Jun Hyuk also revealed his love for Bollywood in the YouTube talk show Salon Drip 2. He has also shared his desire to visit the country and stated that he would love to collaborate if an opportunity arises.
The plot of the series follows Kang Ji Yun, a confident and successful CEO of a headhunting company who devotes all her energy to staying ahead in the fiercely competitive industry. Despite her professional achievements, Ji Yun is utterly clueless when it comes to managing her personal life.
Enter Yoo Eun Ho, her secretary, who takes care of almost everything for her. Unlike his boss, Eun Ho is kind, well-mannered, and deeply considerate of others. A single father, he is also remarkably skilled at parenting and housework, creating a sharp contrast between his grounded nature and Ji Yun’s work-focused life.
Apart from Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min, the supporting cast of the show includes Kim Do Hoon, Kim Yoon Hye, Lee Sang Hee, Park Bo Kyung, Yoon Ga Yi, and more. Every new episode of the show drops on Friday and Saturday at 22:00 KST on the SBS network.
