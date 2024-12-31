Lovelyz's Lee Mijoo and Song Beum Keun end long distance relationship with footballer plans return to domestic games

The long distance relationship between former Lovelyz artist Lee Mijoo and Shonan Bellmare (J1 League) goalkeeper Song Bum Keun has ended. The two of them will now be able to spend more time with each other as Song Bum Keun is set to return to play in his own country, ending his commitments in Japan.

The footballer has officially left the Japanese league and will return to the domestic K-League. Jeonbuk Hyundai announced on the 31st that Song Bum Keun, who joined the Japanese J-League as a free entity at the end of 2022, will be returning to Jeonbuk Hyundai after two years.

The footballer joined Jeonbuk Hyundai as a rookie in 2018 and played in 30 K-League games despite it being his first year. He also actively contributed to the team's victory and established himself as a promising goalkeeper.

Not just for his career, this move from Japan to South Korea is also beneficial for his relationship with idol Lee Mijoo. The two of them have been openly dating ever since their relationship confirmation and fans have been loving their cute social media crumbs.

As reported by Korean media agency 10Asia, Song Bum Keun expressed gratitude for his time as a part of both teams and credited his growth as a player at Jeonbuk Hyundai being the reason for his good experience in the J-League. The footballer further shared feelings of yearning for the Jeonju City cheers and his belief in an impending return. He added, "I'm just waiting for the season to open next year. I will do my best to lift the championship trophy again with the passionate passion of the fans.”

Mijoo and Song Beum Keun’s Relationship Timeline

South Korean media outlet Biz Enter reported about the idol-actress dating the footballer in April this year. Post that, Lee Mijoo's agency Antenna issued a statement, confirming the news to be true. They said, "They are currently getting to know each other. We ask that you warmly support the couple."

After a month of dating confirmation, Lee Mijoo herself openly talked about this. In an episode of the show Hangout With You in May, she revealed that her beau Song Bum Keun was anxious about their dating news getting out in the public due to Mijoo's popularity.

However, the two of them dealt with the situation positively and have been showcasing their moments together on social media ever since. Despite their busy schedule, the two of them managed to spend some quality time together every now and then.

About Lee Mijoo

On the work front, the eight-member girl group Lovelyz made a comeback after four years with their new single November, on the occasion of their 10th anniversary. The K-pop group, consisting of Sujeong, Yoo Jiae, Seo Jisoo, Lee Mijoo, Kei, Jin, Ryu Sujeong and Jung Ye-in, held a two-day concert, LOVELYZ 4 OF WINTER WORLD at Seoul Student Gymnasium in Songpa District on Nov 16 and 17. They also held concerts in Macau and Taiwan on November 24 and December 1, respectively.

Notably, the members have ended their seven-year contract with then-agency Woollim Entertainment in 2021, yet they came together to celebrate their 10-year anniversary with their fans this year.

