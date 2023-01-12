MBTI: BTS’ Jimin, ITZY’s Lia, Yuna, GOT7’s Jackson Wang: 6 K-Pop idols that identify as ENFJ

MBTI stands for Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and it is an introspective self-report questionnaire which helps sectioning people into 16 different personality types. ENFJ stands for Extraverted, Intuitive, Feeling, and Judging and are also called The Protagonist, this personality type are warm, sweet and are always up to helping others. They stand by their values and ideals and have overflowing creative energy which helps them in their professional life. They prefer to be planned and organized rather than spontaneous and flexible. They enjoy spending time with other people.

Here are the idols who are ENFJ:-

BTS’ Jimin

Jimin, a vocalist and dancer for BTS, is known to be an extremely caring member. Even though he isn’t the leader, he is always up to help others in whatever way possible. One can see his creative energy in the work he does for ARMYs as well as members’ birthdays.

ITZY’s Yuna and Lia

These two are the visuals and performers of ITZY and are known to be emotional as well as fun, as seen in their vlogs and interviews. Yuna, being the maknae, is a joyful and creative person while Lia is more leader-like and takes care of people around her.

GOT7’s Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang is a GOT7 member and a talented solo artist as well as business owner. He has been popular for being a gentleman as many videos have shown him to be an absolute sweetheart towards staff members as well as fans. He takes care of his members and constantly thinks about everyone around him. He is real and fun to be around.

ATEEZ’s Seonghwa

Seonghwa is a member of the South Korean boy group ATEEZ under KQ Entertainment. He is called the mom of the group and is always seen cleaning the dorms. He is also known as the best cook by the members.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Beomgyu:

Beomgyu is one of the funniest members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER and has been known to brighten a room with his jokes and gimmicks. He is extremely talented and creative, as said by his members and fans.

Are you ENFP? Let us know in the comments below.