My Dearest Nemesis stills: Moon Ga Young is focused on succeeding yet warm-hearted in upcoming rom-com with Choi Hyun Wook

My Dearest Nemesis is an upcoming South Korean series starring Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook in the lead roles. Ahead of its much-anticipated premiere, new stills of the show have been released showcasing Moon Ga Young’s character. The plot of the show follows two individuals who meet each other again after 16 years, igniting childhood feelings.

On January 15, 2025, the production team of My Nearest Nemesis released new stills featuring Moon Ga Kyung as Baek Su Jeong. In the new images, Baek Su Jeong is deeply engrossed in her demanding work life. In one image, she fixes a sharp, calculating gaze on her counterpart, assessing the situation as Ban Ju Yeon steps in as the new director. Known for her no-nonsense approach to inept bosses, her reunion with Ban Ju Yeon sparks intrigue about their evolving dynamic.

On the other hand, another still showcases Baek Su Jeong’s warmth as she offers a reassuring smile to her team. With the office nearly empty, she sends her team home while staying late to work, reflecting her dedication to both her job and her colleagues. These stills heighten anticipation for Mun Ka Young’s portrayal of Baek Su Jeong’s multifaceted character.

The plot of My Dearest Nemesis centers on Baek Su Jeong, a hardworking and outspoken leader at Yongsung Department Store, the best in the industry. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she reunites with Ban Ju Yeon, her teenage nemesis and first love, who is now her boss and the store’s heir.

Years ago, they met through an online game where Su Jeong rejected Ju Yeon’s confession, leaving him with his first heartbreak. Now, as adults, their shared history of rivalry and unresolved emotions resurfaces as they navigate their complex professional relationship, leading to a rollercoaster of tension, humor, and unexpected romance.

The show is set to premiere on February 17, 2025, on the South Korean network tvN.

