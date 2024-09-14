'Checking artist's true intentions': HYBE responds to BTS' Jungkook's alleged support to NewJeans amid ongoing HYBE vs. ADOR row

In response to the swirling speculations over BTS member Jungkook's latest social media update via his pet Bam's Instagram handle, HYBE released a brief statement, clarifying that they are “currently checking the artist’s true intentions.”

Earlier, on September 14, Jungkook posted a message on his dog's SNS account, saying, "Artists are not guilty," accompanied by a muscle-revealing arm emoji and a series of heart emojis in blue, pink, yellow, green, and purple.

These colors, which happen to align with the symbolic hues of the "Powerpuff Girls," are also reminiscent of NewJeans members, leading some to speculate that Jungkook was subtly showing support for the girl group amid the tensions between HYBE and ADOR's former CEO Min Hee-jin. This row has intensified in recent weeks, with Min Hee-jin, who played a pivotal role in the formation of NewJeans, clashing with HYBE over management issues.