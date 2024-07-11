Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Orry shares INSIDE pics with Ananya Panday, Disha Patani and more celebs from sangeet

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are going on in full swing. The star-studded sangeet ceremony of Ambanis that happened on July 6 is still creating waves because the inside pictures and videos keep on coming.

Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, who attended the sangeet ceremony of the couple has shared some fun pictures with big celebrities like Ananya Panday, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, and more on July 11.

Orry shares fun inside pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony

Orry took to Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures from the star-studded and glamorous sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In the inside pictures, he can be seen posing with celebrities like Ananya Panday, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her husband, Nupur Shikhare, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Punit Malhotra and more.

Soon after he posted the pictures, they went viral with people having discussions around them on social media. Take a look:

More about Anant-Radhika's sangeet

Anant-Radhika's sangeet was organized at NMACC, Mumbai, and was attended by some of the biggest Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and more.

International singing sensation Justin Bieber came to Mumbai to perform at the ceremony, making it even more special.

Advertisement

About Anant-Radhika's wedding

Anant and Radhika are ready to tie the knot on July 12 at a lavish event at Jio World Convention Centre. The wedding is expected to be attended by not just the biggest Bollywood stars but also global personalities. Some of the big names that are expected to attend the big day are Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Ivanka Trump, Bill Gates, Hilary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg and more.

There will be a Shubh Ashirwad ceremony after the wedding on July 13 and a reception on July 14. Adele and Drake are expected to perform at the reception. As per Daily Mail UK, the Ambani family has spent an estimated amount of $320 million on the wedding celebrations of the couple.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Did the couple's festivities cost USD 320 million? Here's what we know