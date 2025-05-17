Meet actor born into non-film family, almost drowned during debut with Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and is set to feature in upcoming epic Bollywood film

This Bollywood actress started her career by winning the Miss Universe 2000 pageant. Soon after, she was showered with multiple projects in the Indian film industry. Three years later, the diva made her acting debut in Andaaz alongside Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. If you haven’t guessed it yet, we’re talking about B-town stars, Lara Dutta!

Born in a non-film family with her father working for the Indian Air Force, Lara Dutta traveled a lot. She finally settled in Bengaluru and graduated from a prestigious educational institute. After participating and winning multiple beauty pageants, she finally brought home the coveted Miss Universe crown.

Then in 2003, she debuted in Bollywood with the commercially successful movie, Andaaz, by playing a tomboy Kajal opposite Akshay Kumar. But while she was filming for the shoot, the actress almost drowned. According to reports, Kumar and Dutta were filming the song, Rabba Ishq Na Howe in Cape Town, South Africa.

While shooting a sequence on top of a rock during high tide, a massive wave hit the rock and the Don 2 actress lost her balance. She slipped and was swept away by the waves. Since she didn’t know how to swim at that time, her co-star, Akshay, thankfully rescued her.

Talking about Lara Dutta’s work front, the actress has been part of commercially successful films like Masti, No Entry, Bhagam Bhag, Partner, Billu Barber, Housefull, Don 2, to name a few. While her career was skyrocketing, she met with Indian tennis player, Mahesh Bhupathi and the couple got engaged in 2010.

A year later, they got married on February 16, 2011, in a civil ceremony in Mumbai followed by a dreamy Christian ceremony in Goa. The following year, in 2012, the celebs were blessed with a daughter named Saira Bhupathi.

Currently, she is awaiting the release of her movie, Welcome to the Jungle, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and many others. Lara will also be playing the part of Princess Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

