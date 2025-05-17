Mission Impossible 8 Box Office India Early Estimates Day 1: Tom Cruise’s comeback film set to net Rs 17 crore on Saturday

Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning Box Office Early Estimates Day 1: Mission: Impossible 8, the highly anticipated movie from the Mission Impossible franchise, is finally here. Headlined by Tom Cruise, it serves as the final installment of the series. Also starring Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and others, Mission: Impossible 8 looks to open at a net Rs 17 crore.

Officially titled Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, the new release has kickstarted its theatrical run on a phenomenal note. Early estimates suggest that the Tom Cruise starrer will collect Rs 17 crore on its opening day. The double-digit figure is a solid start for the action spy thriller.

Mission: Impossible 8 will now become the biggest opener of the Mission Impossible franchise. The eighth part of the series will also surpass the opening day figure of Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One. Mission: Impossible 7 had opened at Rs 12.25 crore during its release in 2023. Notably, the seventh installment of the franchise was a Wednesday release.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is competing with Raid 2, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, and Final Destination: Bloodlines at the Indian box office. The Raid sequel also opened at Rs 17 crore on the first day of its release. The Akshay Kumar-starrer opened at Rs 7 crore and the supernatural horror movie minted Rs 5.25 crore on Day 1.

The opening of Mission: Impossible 8 would have been Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore less if it had hit the screens on Friday or Wednesday, like Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One did.

Released on over 3,000 screens in India, Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning is distributed by Viacom 18. The makers of the eighth installment of the Tom Cruise-led movie have targeted English-language audiences with premium format shows in tier-one cities. The Hindi-dubbed versions are being screened in tier-two and tier-three cities in our nation.

The new release should collect around Rs 45 crore, including Saturday and Sunday, while aiming to enter the Rs 100 crore club at the Indian box office.

The filming of Mission Impossible—The Final Reckoning had begun in 2022 in the United Kingdom. It was also shot in Malta, South Africa and Norway. The Mission: Impossible 8 team faced production delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The makers resumed its shoot after two years in March 2024 and finished its filming in November the same year.

Made on a massive budget of USD 400 million, Mission Impossible—The Final Reckoning is touted as one of the most expensive films ever made in the cinema.

Mission: Impossible 8 has the potential to become the highest grossing film of the franchise in India. As of now, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One tops the list with a lifetime net collection of Rs 106 crore in our country. The eighth installment of the Mission Impossible franchise will have to surpass the business of its direct sequel, Mission Impossible 7, to achieve this feat.

Backed under the banner of Paramount Pictures, Mission Impossible—The Final Reckoning marks the theatrical return of Tom Cruise after two years since the release of Mission: Impossible 7. Cruise reprises his role as Impossible Missions Force (IMF) agent Ethan Hunt. The plot of Christopher McQuarrie's latest helmer begins two months after the events from Dead Reckoning.

In Mission: Impossible 8, Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt resumes his journey to destroy The Entity, a dangerous artificial intelligence that threatens to destroy humanity. With his mission, Hunt has to prevent the global catastrophe along with other agents in the team.

Mission Impossible—The Final Reckoning will conclude the Mission Impossible franchise, which has had seven installments earlier. For the uninitiated, the American spy action franchise is based on the 1966 television series of the same name, which was created by Bruce Geller.

Starring Tom Cruise in the lead role as Ethan Hunt, Mission: Impossible, the first part of the series, was released in 1996. Mission: Impossible 2, the second installment of the franchise, arrived in theaters in 2000. This was followed by Mission: Impossible III, which was released in 2006.

Other movies of the franchise include Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which hit the screens in 2011, 2015, and 2018, respectively.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning in theaters

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

