Here’s what Suniel Shetty’s wife Mana says after hanging out with Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul: ‘I don't know a single…’

The star couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul never fail to give major couple goals. The duo was recently blessed with a daughter, Evaarah, and since then, Suniel Shetty has been expressing fondness for her and excitement about becoming a nana. This time, he opened up about his son-in-law and cricketer KL Rahul and praised him. He revealed that he and his wife, Mana Shetty, always talk about how blessed they are after hanging out with them.

In an interview with Hesha Chimah, Suniel Shetty shared that he couldn’t have asked for a better husband for her daughter Athiya and the father of Evaarah than KL Rahul. Praising him, the Kesari Veer actor called him an "absolute gentleman" and a "perfect" son-in-law to him and Mana Shetty. Talking about the heartwarming post the cricketer shared on Mother’s Day, he said, “I think the most beautiful post and the most beautiful words.”

Suniel revealed that as parents, they just feel incredibly blessed to have KL Rahul as their son-in-law, often pinching themselves in disbelief. He added, “I don't know a single evening where we haven't spent with the kids and with Rahul and Mana has not come back to bed and told me ‘we're so lucky’.”

Earlier, while speaking with ANI, Suniel Shetty called his granddaughter Evaarah ‘super duper star’ and shared that though Athiya is precious to him, her daughter has become more dearer.

Recalling the time when he used to rush back home to meet his daughter, he reflected on how the time has changed and now he rushes to his phone to see pictures of his granddaughter.

For the unversed, Athiya and KL Rahul took to Instagram on March 24 and announced the birth of their little angel. They shared, “Blessed with a baby girl. 24.03.2025 Athiya & Rahul.”

After a month, on the cricketer’s birthday, he shared a sneak peek of his daughter on Instagram, holding her in his arms and gazing at her with love. Athiya is also seen in the picture. Sharing it, he revealed her name Evaarah (इवारा), which means ‘gift of god’.

