Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 17: Ajay Devgn's crime thriller expected to net Rs 3.25 crore; faces Mission Impossible 8's frenzy

Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 17: Raid 2, the sequel to Raid, made its entry at the box office at the beginning of this month, i.e., May 1, 2025. The plot of the Raid sequel is set seven years after the events from the original release. The new crime drama features Ajay Devgn, who has reprised his role as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik. Raid 2 is expected to net Rs 3.25 crore today.

Advertisement

Raid 2, which is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, has had a phenomenal run at the box office for two weeks. The recently released movie is maintaining a steady hold while running in its third weekend.

Early estimates suggest that the Ajay Devgn starrer will collect in the range of Rs 3.25 crore on the third Saturday of its release. It has witnessed a slight jump of Rs 50 lakh from what it earned yesterday. This is to note that the Raid sequel earned Rs 2.75 crore on the third Friday.

Co-produced under the banner of T-Series and Panorama Studios, Raid 2 has fetched Rs 134 crore net collection in the 16 days of its theatrical release.

Raj Kumar Gupta's latest helmer is facing Mission: Impossible 8's frenzy, starting today. The Tom Cruise starrer is being predicted to earn in the range of Rs 17 crore today, which is identical to what the crime thriller earned on its opening day.

Advertisement

Raid 2 is targeting to finish its theatrical run at Rs 150 crore plus at the box office. The Raid sequel also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Supriya Pathak in crucial roles. While Riteish plays the antagonist role, Dada Manohar Bhai, Vaani is cast as Amay Patnaik's wife, Malini Patnaik.

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer nets Rs 2.75 crore; eyes good third weekend