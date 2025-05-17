Why did Amaal Mallik call himself, bro Armaan Malik, and their parents ‘Fantastic Four’ after posting about cutting family ties? Find out

Musician Amaal Mallik made a shocking post on social media about breaking ties with his family in March 2025. He blamed his parents for the distance between him and his brother, Armaan Malik. Now, Amaal has broken his silence about the post. He called himself, his brother, and their parents ‘Fantastic Four.’

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Amaal Mallik talked about his Instagram post and shared that he had been holding in his feelings for a long time. He described himself as someone who just kept going like a soldier. The singer revealed feeling a bit relieved after opening up.

However, Amaal noted that netizens believed you shouldn't talk about your family. He added that sometimes even family members don’t understand what you’re going through because everyone is busy in their lives.

Amaal continued, “I think Armaan, me, mom, and dad, are like the fantastic four.” However, he admitted there might be things his brother is going through that he doesn’t know about. He felt it was important to express his feelings, especially for his fans.

Talking about how his parents felt about his post, Amaal said they understood it, and it actually brought the family closer. “They were obviously a little hurt, but they understood that our son is going through so much and we don't get time to understand that sentiment,” he said.

Amaal added that things became more beautiful after his post. He knew that some critics accused him of speaking badly about his family, but he believed the experience made them stronger and happier.

Earlier, in his post, Amaal Mallik said, “The journey has been terrific for the both of us but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another and all of this has made me step in for myself, as it has left a very deep scar across my heart.”

He confirmed that he was stepping away from these personal ties, and his interactions with his family will be ‘strictly professional.’ Later, he deleted the post.

