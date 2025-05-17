Jacqueline Fernandez feels lucky to have done THIS special thing for her late mother: ‘She would have wanted…’

Trigger Warning: The article mentions the death of an individual.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is not just an amazing actress but also a complete family person. She was very close to her mother, Kim, who passed away recently after a stroke. Now, she called herself ‘lucky’ to spend the last few months with her before her demise. The actress added that she considers it as her late mother would have wanted this.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Jacqueline Fernandez shared, “I was lucky that I was able to spend the last few months with her. I always feel I wish I did more. What could I have done more? It takes a lot of time to come to terms with it. I don’t think I have still come to terms with it. I look at it as probably what she would have wanted.”

The actress further talked about her late mother and admitted that she was her biggest cheerleader. She added that she belongs to a simple family where it was ‘absurd’ to talk about getting into acting. Though she had dreamt of it from 7 years of age, she gained the courage to tell this to her parents at 18.

Jacqueline is also dealing with several controversies. Talking about the same, she shared that not only they, as actors, go through all this, but even their parents suffer. She added that it takes a lot for parents to still support their kids when the entire country knows about the controversies. The Fateh actress added that her mom was always proud of her and encouraged her to keep ‘dreaming and striving.’

Jacqueline Fernandez also opened up on working with Jean-Claude Van Damme, a Belgian martial artist, and recalled how her entire family used to watch him on ‘laser disc.’ Calling him her ‘icon,’ she shared that now she is shooting with him in Italy and they are helping each other with their lines.

She also shared how proud her parents were when they came to know this. She concluded, saying, “Life came full circle. At moments like this you feel it was all worth it—the struggle, the challenges, everything.”

Meanwhile, Jacqueline recently stunned at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 red carpet and looked absolutely like a beauty to behold.

