‘I’m not supposed to show sympathy to Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’ claims Karan Johar after Nadaaniyan debacle; find out why

Nadaaniyan marked the debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. It starred Khushi Kapoor as the female lead. The film received a lot of backlash with trolling for the lead pair. Now, producer Karan Johar has opened up about the debacle. He mentioned that, according to people, he wasn’t supposed to show sympathy for Ibrahim and Khushi just because they are star kids.

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Karan Johar talked about his production Nadaaniyan, which was released on Netflix in March 2025. He mentioned that hating on the movie became a trend. He said that the more people were putting out videos hating it, the more they were getting engagement. The filmmaker shared that people loved to bash star kids, and he wanted them to move on.

Talking about Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s feelings, Karan stated, “Because more than anything else I was feeling terrible for… And I know that I’m not apparently supposed to say this also because I’m not supposed to show sympathy to Ibrahim, Khushi, and Shauna. Apparently they’re not meant to have emotions because they come from privilege.”

Karan added that people thought the Nadaaniyan actors had no reason to feel bad because they came from a place of ‘entitlement.’ He said that they had 'fragile hearts' and were just starting out in the industry.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director believed that all the hate was because he produced the film. “I attract this kind of negativity,” he said.

For the uninitiated, Nadaaniyan is a love story between two students, Arjun and Pia. The synopsis of the movie stated, “When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend.”

Alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the cast of Nadaaniyan also features Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles. The film marked the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

