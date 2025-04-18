Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul surprise fans with first glimpse of their baby girl; reveal her name and its meaning

Bollywood actress and Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and her husband-cricketer KL Rahul, recently took to the internet by storm as they shared the first glimpse of their newborn daughter. They also revealed her name in a beautiful post, and it’s Evaarah.

KL Rahul is celebrating his birthday today (April 18). On this special day, he took to Instagram and created waves as he and Athiya Shetty shared the first glimpse of their newborn daughter. In the heartwarming pic, the cricketer is seen holding his little one close to his heart. He is seen wrapping his arms around her and holding her close while looking at her.

Meanwhile, the Hero actress is also seen in the pic, beautifully looking at her daughter. The duo seems overjoyed after embracing parenthood. The pic is absolutely frame-worthy and unmissable.

Sharing the pic, he also revealed his daughter’s name. He wrote in the caption, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ इवारा ~ Gift of God,” and added lotus emojis.

As soon as he shared the post, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and took to the comment section to express happiness. Even celebs couldn’t stop themselves and reacted to the post in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram stories to share her daughter’s full name and meaning. She wrote, “Evaarah, V.R. (Evaarah Vipula Rahul). Evaarah, meaning Gift of God. Vipula, in honour of her great nani and protector. Rahul, her papa.”

She also re-shared their beautiful and first family photo with their little one on her Instagram story and wished KL Rahul on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy birthday baby, we love you beyond words and worlds!” and tagged him.

For the unversed, Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot in January 2023 after secretly dating for some time. They got married in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. The duo reverently welcomed their first child. They took to Instagram and shared the birth of their daughter on March 24, 2025. After the news, the cricketer rushed back home from the ongoing IPL matches to be with his family at this beautiful time.

