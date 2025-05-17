Box Office: Warner Bros rules this weekend with 3 major releases in 3,000 plus screens each; eyes USD 800M domestic gross

Warner Bros. is having a record-breaking weekend at the domestic box office with not one but three major films playing in over 3,000 theaters each — a rare feat for any studio in today’s competitive movie market. With Final Destination: Bloodlines, Sinners, and A Minecraft Movie collectively drawing massive crowds, the studio is set to surpass USD 800 million in domestic revenue with these three titles alone, cementing its dominance ahead of a highly anticipated release — Superman.

Leading the charge is the newly released Final Destination: Bloodlines, which has debuted across 3,523 locations. The horror sequel, part of the long-running franchise, is on track for a strong USD 50 million opening weekend. The film’s performance is a testament to the franchise’s enduring popularity and a successful marketing campaign that leaned into nostalgia while introducing a fresh cast.

Close behind in screen count is Sinners, still going strong in its later weeks with a remarkable 3,518-screen presence. The supernatural horror, which has proven to be a surprise blockbuster, currently boasts a domestic total of USD 225 million, with analysts projecting it to peak in the range of USD 250 to USD 280 million. Its sustained performance points to strong word of mouth and critical praise, particularly for Ryan Coogler’s direction and Michael B. Jordan’s dual-role performance.

Meanwhile, A Minecraft Movie continues its robust theatrical run, screening in 3,327 theaters. The film, based on the best-selling Mojang Studios video game, has raked in a domestic total of USD 410 million. Its popularity among younger audiences and families has made it a pre-summer sensation, with repeat viewings contributing to its stellar numbers.

The combined force of these three films highlights Warner Bros.’ strategic release slate and its broad grip across genres. From horror to supernatural-music hybrid and family-friendly fantasy, the studio has effectively captured multiple audience segments in one go.

And its box office momentum is far from over. Warner Bros. is gearing up for the release of Superman, a major tentpole that will definitely push the studio’s already impressive domestic total well beyond the USD 1 billion mark.

With this weekend’s showcases, Warner Bros. has set a new standard in theatrical dominance, showing that with the right mix of content, timing, and marketing, the box office has every ability to thrive.

