Know everything about Gayatri Hazarika: Assamese singing legend who passed away after battling cancer

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of the death of an individual.

The Indian music community is mourning the loss of well-known Assamese singer Gayatri Hazarika, who passed away on Friday afternoon at Nemcare Hospitals in Guwahati after losing her battle with colon cancer. She was 44 years old. The unfortunate news has shocked the entire music community and her fans. The singer fought the battle with utmost courage until she breathed her last at around 2:15 pm.

Gayatri Hazarika was born and raised in Assam and became famous for perfectly blending traditional Assamese tunes with modern beats. She has a huge fan base from all corners who love her unique talent. Celebrated for her musical legacy, she was also an Indian playback singer and live performer.

The singer rose to fame with her iconic song Xora Pate Pate Phagun Naame, which is widely recognized in the Assamese music industry. Her other hit songs include Rati Rati Mor Xoon and Ohar Dore Ubhoti Aatori Gola.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hitesh Baruah confirmed the news of Gayatri’s demise with News Live and said, “It’s a very sad day for all of us. We have lost Gayatri Hazarika. She passed away at our hospital at 2:15 pm today. She was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at our hospital.”

Further giving details, the doctor shared that the Assamese singer was admitted three days back to the hospital after her condition worsened and was then shifted to the ICU a day before her death, where she passed away.

As soon as the news was shared, her industry peers took to social media and mourned her demise. Filmmaker Aimee Baruah took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Gayatri Hazarika’s lilting voice and effortless grace had long captivated Assam — myself included. Sorapate Paate Phagun Name has echoed through many of my springs. Her passing leaves a silence deeply felt.”

He further added that although she is no longer physically present, her voice will continue to grace lives. He offered prayers for her soul’s eternal peace and extended sincere condolences to her family and admirers.

Music composer Kakoty told News Live that he rushed to the hospital after hearing about her passing and called her a 'very talented singer'. He further shared that her untimely death leaves a gap in the music world that cannot be filled.

