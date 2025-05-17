What happened to Karan Johar’s Takht? Filmmaker drops BIG UPDATE on Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, and more starrer

Takht is a period drama that was announced by Karan Johar in 2020. It was set to star Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more. The film’s release date was Christmas 2021. However, it was never made. So what happened to it? Karan has now shared a big update and raised our hopes that it will be made one day.

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Karan Johar was asked what happened to his movie Takht. In response, he said that there were different reasons behind not making it. When questioned if it was gone forever, the filmmaker mentioned no, it wasn’t. “It’s a film on my table, and I will make it one day,” he stated.

Karan shared that there were several reasons he couldn't make the project, though he didn’t want to go into the details. He revealed that the screenplay, written by Sumit Roy, was one of the best he had ever received. “It is, I think, my best screenplay that has come on my table, and I will make it one day,” he added.

Takht was set to be a story about the enmity between brothers Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh over the throne. An announcement video featuring the throne was released on February 1, 2020. The Karan Johar directorial was going to be produced by him, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

The cast included Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. The release date was announced as December 24, 2021, on the festive occasion of Christmas. Fans have been requesting the makers to revive the film for a long time. So this update is bound to take their excitement to the next level.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s last directorial was the 2023 romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles. He is going to make an action movie next. Some of his upcoming productions include Dhadak 2, Naagzilla, and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

