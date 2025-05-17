Do you know what Shah Rukh Khan does to ensure his films’ success? Producer Anand Pandit reveals SHOCKING secret

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in the industry. He has a huge fan base not only in India but on a global level. He has been in the industry for over 33 years and gave some blockbuster hits. Now, producer Anand Pandit revealed that SRK contacted him to change the vaastu of his house and it has worked for him.

In an interview with SCREEN, Shah Rukh Khan’s friend and producer Anand Pandit shared, “When we became close, I started guiding him that there is a special Vaastu Shastra, which is based on energy, which I practice. We adjusted the energy that was required at his place, and it worked for him.”

He further praised King Khan and shared that he is a humble and great guy who acknowledged it publicly. Anand further revealed that the superstar contacted him for both his hit films Pathaan and Jawan.

For the unversed, back in 2023, a video went viral from Anand Pandit’s 60th birthday party where Shah Rukh Khan called him his ‘spiritual guru.’ He also shared that the producer understands vaastu and SRK calls him over to his house to set things up according to vaastu when his films don’t work.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and more. He will next be seen in King, where he will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time.

Apart from them, the movie also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma and more.

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Rani Mukerji has joined the cast of Siddharth Anand's directorial. A source told us, “Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, among others, and are now all set for a reunion. Rani Mukerji has been cast to play the part of Suhana Khan’s mother, and it’s a role that acts as a catalyst for the entire action-thriller in the film.”

The source further revealed that her appearance will be more like an extended cameo, for which she will be shooting for just five days.

Meanwhile, the shooting of King will begin in Mumbai on May 20, followed by an international schedule in Europe. The release is targeted for the October to December 2026 window.

