Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Why Did Cassie Ventura's Husband Leave Courtroom During Her Tearful Testimony?

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault.

Cassie Ventura's husband, Alex Fine, briefly stepped out of the courtroom during Cassie's testimony in Sean Diddy Combs' trial. Fine was forced to leave the courtroom briefly during part of her testimony.

Fine, 32, has attended the proceedings, where Ventura gave a tearful four-day testimony against her ex-partner, Diddy, recounting years of supposed abuse from him. She described claims of long-term sexual and verbal abuse, drug abuse, manipulation, and domination.

Ventura started testifying on May 13, recounting horrific experiences she claims transpired when she was in a relationship with Combs. Her charges range from physical violence and sexual coercion to other forms of abuse. The trial stems from a lawsuit she filed in 2023, which was resolved promptly but led to more allegations against the music mogul.

Fine was instructed to leave the courtroom. The judge ordered this because there could be a conflict of interest if Fine is ever called to the stand later.

After the closure of her testimony, Ventura issued a statement, saying, "I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear."

Meanwhile, Fine addressed public scrutiny and stood by his wife, commending her courage to fight through years of violence. As per People, he said, "I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence, and threats."

Cassie Ventura's husband, whom she wed in 2019, has received public acclaim for his active presence. He has appeared at most hearings and stood with her as she recounts traumatic details in court. The couple has two children and is having their third.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

