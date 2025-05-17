BTS’ V was ‘cussing out’ Jungkook during Jin’s Echo livestream; can you guess why?

What was supposed to be a BTS' Jin's Echo promotion turned out to be a live chat room for the Bangtan Boys. No one, two messages — more than 190 texts were flying back and forth in Jin's Weverse Live. And all of this happened while Jin was interacting with ARMYs. Amid all the fun and chaos, Jungkook, the golden maknae, did something that made his hyung (elder brother) V cuss at him.

BTS' Jin had gone live on May 16 to talk about his second solo album, Echo, offering behind-the-scenes stories about filming the music video for Don't Say You Love Me, which stars actress Shin Se Kyung. The focus was meant to be on his music and creative process; the moment didn’t stay quiet or solo for long. One by one, his fellow members began popping up in the comments — first J-Hope, then Jimin, followed quickly by Jungkook and V.

That’s when Jungkook decided to stir the pot.

In the middle of all the chatter, Jungkook suddenly typed, “This is a secret, but… same V hyung just returned from the bathroom.” Jimin instantly reacted with, “Kekekekekekeek (he laughed),” and then added, “Does it feel refreshing now?” indicating V.

But Jungkook wasn’t done.

He dropped another bomb: “Oh, I’m getting a call from Taehyungie hyung.” Seconds later, he added, “Not gonna pick it up.” And just when everyone thought it couldn’t get any funnier, Jungkook followed up with, “He’s currently cussing me out.” Then came the classic confession: “I’m getting scolded.” And again: “He’s calling and scolding.”

In the middle of Jin’s carefully planned promotional livestream, fans were now watching a whole subplot unfold — Jungkook teasing V, ignoring his calls, and getting chewed out for it, all in real time.

The internet went wild. Fans couldn’t stop laughing. One wrote, “I just know these three are together,” pointing out how Jimin, Jungkook, and V seemed like they were in the same room.

Another said, “So this is how the Bangtan Boys’ group chat looks like.” Someone else noticed, “His habit of calling Tae as ‘V hyung’ hasn’t changed, and it's the sweetest thing.”

Of course, more playful comments followed: “Jungkook is such a brat” and “It’s always JK getting cussed at by Tae for some reason.” Perhaps the most accurate summary came from a fan who said, “They turned the live into their group chat — and I’m not complaining.”

RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga are wrapping up their military service on June 10, 11, and 21. BTS is set to reunite soon, and judging by this chaos, the bond and mischief are far from over.

