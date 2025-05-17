Did you know Hrithik Roshan tried something unique to look older than Tiger Shroff in War? Find out

Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 is one of the most awaited Bollywood films. It is the sequel to the 2019 film War, where Hrithik played the role of Kabir. The sequel is also set to feature Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR in key roles. Now, ahead of this, let’s take a look back at the time when Hrithik Roshan coloured his hair and added freckles to his face to look older than his War co-star Tiger Shroff.

Yes, you heard that right! As per IMDb, Hrithik Roshan did an interesting thing to look older than his co-star Tiger Shroff in War. He coloured some portions of his hair white. Not only this, but he also added freckles to his face to carry the look.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan teased about something big coming up on May 20 related to the sequel. He took to Instagram story and addressed his co-star Jr. NTR, writing, “Hey @jrntr, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me, you have NO idea what's in store. Ready? #War2.”

For the unversed, JR. NTR celebrates his birthday on May 20 and they couldn’t have chosen a better date than this to release something important about War 2.

Meanwhile, the RRR actor also gave a heartwarming reply to Hrithik’s post and wrote, “Thank you in advance @iHrithik sir!!! Can’t wait to hunt you down to give you a special return gift Kabir…”

Back in March, the makers also took to X (formerly Twitter) and teased about the film. They wrote, “Must say… you have set it up brilliantly even before we have started our marketing of #War2 ... there will be mayhem in cinemas on 14 August 2025, worldwide…”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 is the next installment in the YRF Spy Universe that has released some blockbuster films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. It is all set to hit the theaters on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

