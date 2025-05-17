The Night Manager: THIS update on season 2 of Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor's series will take your excitement up a notch

The Night Manager, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and more, is quite a popular Hindi series on OTT. It is a remake of the 2016 British series of the same name, which in turn is based on a novel by John le Carré. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season of the crime thriller. Now, its director, Priyanka Ghose, who recently helmed The Royals, has shared an update that will take your excitement up a notch.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Priyanka Ghose shared that there hasn’t been any official announcement or confirmation of The Night Manager’s second season yet, so nothing is final at the moment. However, she said, “But yes, the intention is to make a season two for sure.” She revealed that the entire team, including their British producers who own the main rights to the show, is very eager to move forward with it.

Priyanka further explained that there were still many legal and formal matters to sort out before anything could happen. She mentioned that season 2 of the original English version of The Night Manager, starring Tom Hiddleston and others, is still being completed and will be released in 2025.

The director added, “So the rights still belong to Amazon Global right now for that. Until and unless they've sorted out the rights part of it, then which streaming platform is going to take over and which producers…”

The Night Manager is created by Sandeep Modi and consists of seven episodes. Aditya Roy Kapur plays the protagonist Shaan Sengupta, a hotel’s night manager, who goes on an undercover mission. Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, Rukhsar Rehman, Saswata Chatterjee, and more form the rest of the cast. The show was released in 2023. It is currently available to watch on JioHotstar.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana’s directorial series The Royals was released on Netflix on May 9, 2025. It is a romantic comedy that stars Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

