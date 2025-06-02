What are Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar Pahariya, dad Boney Kapoor up to in her absence? Their ‘rizz’ will make you go LOL like Khushi

Khushi Kapoor was recently enjoying her vacation at Ibiza, a Spanish island located in the Mediterranean Sea. The glimpses from her vacation, joined by BFF Orry, were already making waves online. And now most recently, the social media sensation not only posted new pictures but also a video that shows Boney Kapoor's coolest dance movies.

Advertisement

On June 2, Khushi Kapoor’s BFF and social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, posted a video on his Instagram handle. The video shows him and Khushi joined by Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. They were seen sitting in a café located on the rooftop, with a beautiful sea in the background.

Enjoying the vibrant day, one can see the veteran filmmaker and Shikhar breaking into their infectious Bhangra moves. Orry was enjoying his drink and recorded the hilarious moment, while Khushi was in stitches, witnessing them.

The text on the video read, "Boney Kapoor got more rizz than the people that call him uncle." He also added Mundian Toh Bachke song in the background, perfectly complementing the energetic vibe of the video.

Watch video

In case you’re wondering about Janhvi Kapoor’s absence, let’s remind you that the actress was in Cannes when the trio was enjoying their vacation. She attended the prestigious film festival for the screening of her film, Homebound, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Advertisement

Earlier too, Orry had posted a series of stunning pictures where he was seen sitting beside the seashore. In one of the pictures, he and Khushi Kapoor were also seen flashing bright smiles, posing for the camera.

A couple of pictures showed Khushi protecting herself from the bright sun as she covered her head with a jacket. The rest of the photos and videos captured the overall vibe and mood of the holiday.

Take a look

Several internet users flooded the comments section reacting to the post. A fan joked, "Photo be like searching happiness everywhere," another user commented, "omggg hottest."

On the professional front, Khushi Kapoor was last seen in Nadaaniyan alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi says he isn't 'scared' of AI days after his fake images as Baburao for Hera Pheri 3 surface online: 'You have to live...'