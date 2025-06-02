Rekha's Umrao Jaan gears up for re-release, set to clash with Kajol's mytho-horror flick Maa

The re-release trend isn't going away anytime soon! Umrao Jaan starring ever-charming Bollywood diva Rekha is set to release on the big screen again. The cult-classic movie has been restored in 4K quality by the film bodies, National Film Archive of India (NFAI) and National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). Termed among the finest Hindi movies of all time, Umrao Jaan is now gearing up for its return to cinemas on June 27th. However, it won't be a clear run for the re-release as the film will be facing a major clash at the box office.

Advertisement

Directed by Muzaffar Ali, the timeless classic is all set to face Kajol starrer mythological-horror drama, Maa, in a major clash. While Umrao Jaan is expected to re-release on limited shows, the latter is likely to grab most of the screens with an extensive release. Interestingly, both movies celebrate women in different genres. It will be a treat for cinema lovers to experience two female-led movies in a single day.

For the unversed, Kajol's Maa is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The horror movie is marketed as a part of the Shaitaan universe, which might help it to attract moviegoers and give it an upper hand against rival releases.

Umrao Jaan, on the other hand, holds a legacy of artistic cinema, whose beautifully penned songs often go viral on instagram. The Rekha starrer has the potential to strike chords with the new-gen audience and emerge as a new sensation on social media.

Advertisement

Originally released in 1981, Umrao Jaan stars Farooq Shaikh as Umrao's love interest, Naseeruddin Shah, Raj Babbar, Shaukat Kaifi, Dina Pathak, Satish Shah, and others. The movie explores the love, loss, and longing of a 19th-century Lucknow-based courtesan-poetess, played by Rekha.

Umrao Jaan was a huge hit during its initial release. It remained etched in every cinephiles’ memory because of its evergreen music, composed by Khayyam. Rekha's legendary performance in the film made her win the National Film Award for Best Actress. It also boasts of a soulful music library which includes- Dil Cheez Kya Hai, In Aankhon Ki Masti, and more.

Restored in 4K version for the contemporary audience, Umrao Jaan will be re-released by PVR Inox as part of their Timeless Classics initiative, which previously re-released some of the landmark movies of Hindi cinema.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: ‘How dare you touch me?’: Gully Boy star Amruta Subhash exposes senior producer for inappropriate behavior