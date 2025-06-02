'I couldn't hold him until...': Dia Mirza recalls son Avyaan had hole in his intestine and underwent life-saving surgery

While motherhood is a blissful phase for a woman, becoming one is never easy! Bollywood actress Dia Mirza turned mother after welcoming her son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, in 2021. After his birth, the little boy was immediately taken to the ICU and underwent life-saving surgery, as revealed by Dia in a recent interview. She opened up about her life-threatening pregnancy at 39. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress said that she delivered Avyaan in a 'crazy' situation as she developed an acute bacterial infection.

Talking to the Official People Of India, Dia Mirza disclosed that the bacterial infection was likely due to a side effect of an appendix surgery, which she underwent during the fifth month of her pregnancy. "By the end of my sixth month, we realised that my placenta was haemorrhaging and my body was going into sepsis. If the baby wasn’t delivered, neither of us could be saved. It was quite scary," said the 43-year-old.

Revealing more about her complicated delivery, Dia added that she just wanted the doctor to save her baby. After Avyaan was born, he weighed only 810 grams. At the same time, the actress was on IV antibiotics, and later doctors concluded that the bacteria she had were life-threatening. However, owing to the medication, things were under control.

Further, Mirza recalled remaining on antibiotics for 21 days. On the other hand, her premature son had to undergo life-saving surgery 36 hours after his birth, as he had a hole in his intestine. Sharing how doctors performed the surgery, the actress mentioned, "They put a stoma on him. They basically pulled the intestine out of the body, and it was an exposed stoma."

Taking the conversation forward, the Bheed actress mentioned COVID-19 and said that she was allowed to visit Avyaan only twice a week, and mentioned how the pandemic increased her concerns. Dia could not hold him until he was 2.5 kg, and then she brought him home for exactly 20 days. After the little boy gradually gained strength and weighed 3.5 kg, he underwent another surgery, and the stoma was corrected.

In the same interview, the Nadaniyaan actress made a heartfelt revelation about writing a book for her son. The book compiles her pregnancy journey and details every aspect of her complicated delivery. Stating how Avyaan has taught her 'grace,' Dia said that it takes a lot of grace to survive, endure, and smile through the pain that Avyaan has experienced.

For the unversed, Dia Mirza was earlier married to her longtime business partner, Sahil Sangha. They got separated in 2019, and later she got hitched to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021. The couple turned parents to Avyaan the same year. Well, the actress also has a stepdaughter, Samaira, from Vaibhav's previous marriage.

