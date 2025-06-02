Aamir Khan x Bhojpuri commentary: Get ready to witness actor as he gears up to promote Sitaare Zameen Par in IPL Finale 2025
Aamir Khan is making headlines owing to his upcoming release, Sitaare Zameen Par. As a part of the promotional spree, the actor is all set to join the commentators during the IPL 2025 finale.
Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna, the sports comedy-drama will hit the big screens on June 20. Taking the promotional campaign a notch higher, Mr Perfectionist will join the IPL 2025 Finale match, scheduled for June 3rd, between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Aamir Khan will be seen promoting Sitaare Zameen Par with his commentary skills during the match, but with a twist. The PK actor is joining actor-politician Ravi Kishan in the Bhojpuri commentary box. He will unfold his Bhojpuri-speaking skills along with Hindi commentary during the cricket match, offering an entertaining and fun experience to fans.
Announcing the same, JioHotstar released a promo featuring Ravi Kishan and Aamir Khan along with other cricket experts, where Khan can be heard saying, "Final ke din main zaroor aaunga (I'll definitely come in the finals)."
The caption read, "The Bhojpuria Effect just got a blockbuster twist! #AamirKhan is joining the #IPLFinal and the Bhojpuri commentary box might just be his next stage. Can you guess what’s coming? Watch him in #IPLFINAL TUE, 3rd JUN, 5 PM onwards on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar!"
Check out the promo below:
Interestingly, Aamir Khan attempted a Bhojpuri accent in Rajkumar Hirani-directed 2014 movie, PK, which was a smashing hit.
For the unfamiliar, Sitaare Zameen Par serves as the spiritual sequel to the highly acclaimed 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par. The movie explores Down syndrome in an entertaining template loaded with fun, laughter, and heartwarming moments. It stars Genelia Deshmukh as the leading lady along with 10 young talents - Aroush Datta, Simran Mangeshkar, Gopi Krishna Varma, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Samvit Desai.
Sitaare Zameen Par marks the return of Aamir Khan to the big screens after a gap of 3 years. He was last seen in the 2022 movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, which was a box office dud. It will be interesting to see whether Sitaare Zameen Par can impress the audience and match the glory of its prequel.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: Juhi Chawla reveals she felt ‘cheated’ after seeing Shah Rukh Khan for first time: ‘Ye kya hai?’