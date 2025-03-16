Dupahiya: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava's family entertainer reminds fans of Panchayat and these tweets are proof

Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Shivani Raghuvanshi starrer Dupahiya was released nearly a couple of weeks back. The light-hearted satirical comedy show has been receiving immense love from the fans, while a section of users was also reminded of the acclaimed web show, Panchayat. Check out the reactions shared by the internet users.

Prime Video's family entertainer Dupahiya was released earlier this month on March 7, 2025. It has already been receiving positive reviews from the audience for its beautiful and simple storyline, but many of the users noted it to be one of the rare shows that could come closer to Panchayat.

A user shared his review of the show expressing, "In past 4 years anything that came close to Panchayat on OTT is Dupahiya, how beautifully it is made. All the characters shined brightly. With a special mention to Daroga ji Yashpal Sharma outshined."

Another user stated, "'Dupahiya' on @PrimeVideo is very well directed, good screenplay and storyline Actors have added the soul to well written script If you liked 'Panchayat', you will like this too. Go watch."

A third user who drew a parallel of the latest show with Jitendra Kumar-led series called it a 'decent watch' but found a few flaws. Sharing it on their X, the user mentioned, "Dupahiya is a decent watch, a wannabe panchayat but a little slow paced and lacks depth in its characters."

Another ardent fan shared a collage of the characters of the show and wrote a detailed review stating, "TVF panchayat walked so that Dupahiya can run. One stolen bike followed by chaos in a crime-free village. Such shows are heavily depended on varieties of characters. Good addition in the feel-good genre. Sparsh & Bhuvan stole the show from everyone. Social commentary is on point."

Dupahiya is helmed by Sonam Nair and features Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma in the key roles.

Meanwhile, the successful 3 seasons of Panchayat featured Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik and Sunita Rajwar. Both the shows, Panchayat and Dupahiya, can be streamed on Prime Video.