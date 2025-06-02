Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s ‘mundane’ day and routine is too surprising for glam world

Everything about Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan is phenomenal. The ardent fans of the royal couple are always interested in getting insights about their lifestyle. In a new interview, the Daayra actress opened up about her routine and what their ‘mundane’ day looks like. Her answer is bound to surprise you as it is not something you might have expected.

In a recent interview with Nod Magazine, Kareena Kapoor stated that the pandemic taught her the joy of doing things together, slowing down, and finding joy in the mundane. She called her brick-stone kitchen ‘the happiest part of the house.’

Reflecting on a ‘mundane’ day, Bebo shared that she and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, love cooking together as a family. “Saif, the kids, me—we’re all in the kitchen,” she says. In fact, the royal couple blends spices and cultures well.

Kareena revealed that Saif Ali Khan is ‘obsessed’ with Kerala cuisine and that he is always trying out new recipes, including idiyappams, coconut-based stews, and everything. She, on the other hand, needs a proper Indian meal a day, which is a ‘non-negotiable’ for her.

Growing personally and professionally, Bebo’s choices have also evolved over the years. She is now focusing on a routine that is more monastic. She revealed that she has her dinner by 6 pm, goes to sleep by 9:30 pm, and works out early in the morning ‘before the world wakes up.’

The 44-year-old mentioned, “My friends know not to expect me at parties. And they respect that,” further adding on a lighter note that they know she would be watching Schitt’s Creek on low volume. In addition to this, the actress expressed happiness that she has moved past the stage of constantly running from one thing to the next.

According to her, she realized the importance of fitness post-COVID, not for vanity, but for one’s overall well-being. The actress is often seen sharing her fitness goals through yoga sessions and strength training videos, which she says are her ‘mood stabilizer.’

Workwise, Bebo has also dabbled in the digital space with projects like The Buckingham Murders and Jaane Jaan, striking a balance with commercial films like Crew and Singham Again. To this, the actress reasons that it is no longer about quantity for her, but about choosing the right roles, which challenge and excite her. “I want to preserve my energy, my talent, myself,” she said.

Last seen in Singham Again, Kareena will next be seen in Daayra, which will be directed by Meghna Gulzar, known for movies like Raazi and Sam Bahadur. The film, backed by Junglee Pictures, also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. The upcoming crime-drama film addresses the topical and diabolical realities unfolding in society today. Co-written by Yash and Sima alongside Meghna, the film is currently in pre-production.

In addition to this, she will also be seen in Netflix’s reality drama show, Dining With The Kapoors. The show will feature the entire Kapoor clan, including Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor, among others, who will share their filmy memories and personal experiences in the upcoming show.

The show was announced earlier this year, along with a special slate of movie and web show announcements by the streaming giant. “A seat at the table with one of the oldest and grandest Bollywood families,” the streaming giant had written with the official announcement.

