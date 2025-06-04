Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: Bollywood stars’ fancy rides that redefine luxury

Bollywood celebrities are not only known for their blockbuster films and red carpet glamor but also their love for luxury, especially when it comes to cars. From sleek sports cars to ultra-luxurious SUVs, India’s top stars have garages that could rival a high-end showroom. Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, owns an enviable fleet. Salman Khan, another industry titan, is equally passionate about his collection.

Advertisement

Joining them are celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, each flaunting some of the most coveted wheels in the world. These high-octane collections reflect their distinct personalities, taste for exclusivity, and, of course, star power.

Let’s take a closer look at the top 5 Bollywood celebs and their drool-worthy rides that are guaranteed to leave any car enthusiast wide-eyed.

Top 5 Bollywood actors and their luxurious cars

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in the industry. He has a huge fan base not only in India but worldwide. The superstar owns some of the most expensive cars in the country. His first car was the Maruti Suzuki Omni, which his mother gave him as a present when he was struggling in his career.

According to Financial Express, SRK’s collection includes the Hyundai Creta and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, which is approximately priced at Rs 10 crore. He also owns another exotic British car, the Bentley Continental GT. He also had a sports car, BMW i8, which cost Rs 2.14 crore.

Advertisement

King Khan’s other luxurious car, the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, also costs a whopping Rs 9.6 crore. He also has a Range Rover Sport, a Toyota Land Cruiser, and a Mitsubishi Pajero in his car collection, which is as grand as his films.

2. Salman Khan

Another superstar of Bollywood, Salman Khan, also owns a number of luxurious cars that will make you rev up your dreams. The first car he owned was a Triumph Herald, which his father, Salim Khan, had received as a gift and passed on to the actor. The car was seen in Rishi Kapoor’s film Zamana.

Now, Bhaijaan of Bollywood has a large fleet of cars including Mercedes Benz S class which costs Rs 82 lakhs, a Toyota Land Cruiser of Rs 1.29 crore, a Range Rover worth Rs 2.06 crores, Audi A8 of Rs 13 crore, Audi R8 worth Rs 2.31 crore, a BMW X6 of Rs 1.15 crore and many more.

Advertisement

3. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is also known for his extensive collection of luxury cars. His first car was a second-hand Fiat 1100, which he purchased after his first film, Saat Hindustani, became a hit.

As per Financial Express, now the actor owns some of the most lavish cars one can thinking including Land Rover Defender worth Rs Rs 1.39 to Rs 1.46 crore, Rolls Royce Phantom VII costing between Rs 9.00 to 10.50 crore, Bentley Continental GT worth Rs 5.23 – 8.45 crore, Lexus LX 570, Toyota Land Cruiser, Lexus LX570, smallest car Mini Cooper S and many more.

4. Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is one of the most celebrated actresses of the industry. Her first car was an Audi Q7, worth Rs 80 lakhs, which she purchased after the success of her first film, Om Shanti Om.

The King actress now owns several high-end cars, including a Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S500, which costs over Rs 2.50 crore, an Audi A8L, a Range Rover Vogue priced at Rs 4.38 crore, a Mercedes-Benz GLS, a Mini Cooper, and several others.

Advertisement

5. Katrina Kaif

Actress Katrina Kaif has been in the industry for over a decade now. She has given us some of the most amazing films that have made a special place in our hearts. She doesn’t just have a huge fan following but also a huge collection of luxurious cars.

The actress, who began her career in 2003, first purchased an Audi Q7. She then went on to buy several expensive cars, including a Range Rover Vogue LWB worth Rs 2.5 crore, a Mercedes ML 350, and an Audi Q3 worth Rs 50 lakh.

The car collections of Bollywood’s biggest stars speak volumes about their style and success. Whether it's Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, or Salman Khan, each star's car collection tells its own story of luxury, speed, and sophistication.

These stars don’t just drive, they arrive, making every street a red carpet moment. For fans and auto buffs alike, their garages are not just about horsepower; they're a dreamland on wheels, blending fame with finesse in the most exhilarating way possible.

ALSO READ: King: Raghav Juyal faces MAJOR setback on Shah Rukh Khan's film set, what he did next will dumbstruck you