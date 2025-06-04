Neena Gupta turns heads in plunging neckline dress, reminds girls that ‘confidence has no age limit’

One of the commonly used phrases amongst people is ‘Age is just a number’, but do people really live by it? Well, we can’t say about others, but Neena Gupta is surely living by it to the fullest. She may be in her 60s, but when it comes to her fashion game, she can give even the Gen Z stars a run for their money. The actress who never shies away from wearing fashionable clothes and remains unaffected by the trolls she faces for them, has yet again proved at a recent event that she is here to sla,y and she will continue to do that.

Neena Gupta has been promoting her upcoming ensemble cast film for the past couple of days. She has been serving quite sensational looks, and we are not complaining at all. At the trailer launch event of her movie Metro..In Dino, the veteran actress sizzled in a white kaftan-style plain gown. But what stood out was her plunging neckline that split till her upper abdomen. The neck had big gold buttons that stood out.

She wore a golden colored bralette, again with a deep neck, and her look was completed with golden hoops and a bun. We are in awe of her style and cannot get enough of her looks.

Just a couple of days back, she wore a light blue colored short A-line dress with white flowers on it. She layered it with the same colored shrug and completed her look with white heels.

There is never a dull moment when she has to step out, and her fashion game is always on point. Fans have often showered her with love for her bold choices. It is really commendable for someone her age to have such fashion choices and carry them off so effortlessly and with such confidence.

The best part about her is that she can mould herself into a village lady on-screen in Panchayat to a modern diva in real life. Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Dil Dosti Aur Dogs and Aachaari Baa. Next up, she will be seen in the fourth season of the popular Amazon Prime Video series Panchayat.

