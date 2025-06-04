INSIDE RCB’s victory parade with Anushka Sharma: Virat Kohli’s cute moment and Bangalore fans’ wild reaction goes VIRAL

It is a big moment not only for Virat Kohli but also for all the RCB fans who waited for 18 years to see their favorite team lift the IPL trophy. The season might be over, but the celebration continues, and we are not at all complaining. Anushka Sharma made sure to stand like a pillar with her hubby from day 1 of the season till today when the team is rejoicing in the win. The actress gave a sneak peek into the winning parade of the team in Bangalore, and we are loving it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma shared a cute video from the bus with all the RCB players seated inside. The video begins with Virat Kohli sitting and holding the trophy in his hand. She then pans the camera towards the pool of people waiting to catch a glimpse of their superstars and celebrating the victory with them.

With phones in their hands and smiles on the faces, Bangalore made sure to make the arrival of the RCB team special. Sharing the video, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress wrote, “Namma Bengaluru, current scenes” with a folded hands emoji. The bus was following several police cars and security personnel on the ground who were making way for it to pass.

The next story had videos of several fans jumping and cheering for the RCB team as the bus passed them. The excitement and happiness were real, and it’s visible how happy Bangalore is to bring the IPL 2025 Cup home. Sharing this video, Sharma wrote, “these happy faces have waited for this very lovingly and patiently”. We are absolutely loving the thrill among fans.

Although every moment from the RCB Vs PBKS final IPL match will be memorable, the one that will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of everyone, irrespective of which team they were following, will be the emotional hug of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

This moment looked straight out of a fairytale and definitely proved that true love like this exists in the real world too. Right after winning, the cricketer ran towards his Lady Luck. The proud actress, too, could not contain her excitement and was seen running with open arms and a broad smile. The icing on the cake was the forehead kiss, and we Bollywood buffs are always here for all these sweet moments.

